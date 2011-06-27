Close

Recently upgraded and revamped...Though not perfect, because the amount of upgrades or rehab possibilities are endless on RVs and are the opinion of each owner.Take your road trips to the next level with this 2002 Ford Econoline Conversion Van! The back of this van has been decked out with custom wood features, including a platform for a queen bed, pine wood paneling, and birch cabinetry. There are a lot of storage drawers and areas to keep all of your equipment organized. Plus, this has custom fitted netting to keep bugs out of the side and rear entrances. It also has a tow package, full 360 insulation, and plenty of power with a 4.2L V6 engine with 191 horsepower and 244 lb-ft. of torque.Owner's Notes:This van has been our trusted adventure companion over the last 5 years! This rig has seen it all from the Mojave Desert and arid tundras of the Western US to the Appalachian Mountains and green forests to the East. But, all things must come to an end, and it's time to share the love and sell our beloved steed. There aren't any issues, but we are looking for a new build out project for future adventures!Custom Specs:-Roof Vent-Full 360 Insulation-Pine Wood Paneling-Birch Cabinetry-Bamboo Flooring-Custom Quick-Access Fold-Down Table-Lots of Internal Storage-Custom fitted Bug Netting for Side & Rear Entrance-Insulating/Blackout Divider Curtain-Custom Guide-Rails for Easier Cooler Access-Fire Extinguisher- Safety First!-Extra External Water Tank (5 Gallons)-Fitted & Stylish Window Coverings with InsulationHistory:-New Tires (2016)-New Windshield Wipers (2019)-New Front Suspension & Bearings (2019)-New Ball Joints (2018)-New Door Latches/Locks (2019)-New Battery (2018)/ Alternator (2016)/ Starter (2016)-Recently Balanced & AlignedFor the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com.Want a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319. This vehicle's stock number is 02MN05-25.Very well kept! Please reach out if you have any questions 660-646-3455 Check out our other Class A, Class B, Class C Motorhomes, Campervans, Van Conversions, Travel Trailers, Fifth Wheels, Camper Vans and Toy Haulers https://wowcarbuying.com/rvs

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 with 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTRE14202HA05455

Stock: 02MN05

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-03-2020