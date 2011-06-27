  1. Home
1993 Ford E-150 Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Ford E-150.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my 1993 E-150 conversion van
What is this?,04/04/2006
I have driven my vehicle both on the road and in town. I find that it is easy to maneuver into tight places. I have had 2 accidents in it and have sustained no injuries myself. I have traveled over 1500 miles across country and slept in the vehicle, the back seat makes into a bed, and found it very comfortable. I bought this vehicle from the original owner at 165,555 miles. I now have 221,200 miles on it and it is just beginning to use a little oil. I love my Econoline.
Best vehicle I've ever owned
wordlesswriter,06/29/2010
I love mine. It's comfortable and roomy. I've used it to haul around four kids, sometimes more and even a tuba. Repairs have been few and far between. Mostly just routine break changes and some a/c repairs. We fairly tough on our vehicles and the van has held up to everything. It's just now starting to show it's age. But with a little TLC, I think it has a few more good years in it.
conversion van by Centuraus
jimmy2060,12/05/2006
Very smooth on highway, quiet, no wind noise. 35 gallon fuel tank gives you along time between stations. Driven up north also and withstood the salted roads. It is a tank so need a big engine to pull trailer. I have a 351 in mine and it's good.
See all 3 reviews of the 1993 Ford E-150
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
See all Used 1993 Ford E-150 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Ford E-150

Used 1993 Ford E-150 Overview

The Used 1993 Ford E-150 is offered in the following submodels: E-150 Van. Available styles include Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XLT Super Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, and Custom Club Wagon 3dr Van.

