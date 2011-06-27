  1. Home
2005 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo-hauling ability, wide range of configurations, powerful diesel engine option.
  • Offers very few convenience features, aged design, gas-powered V8 engines can't match strength of GM's offerings.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the option of a powerful diesel helps in the engine department, the E-Series is still a relic compared to the recently revamped full-size vans from GM.

2005 Highlights

Changes this year are limited to minor transmission and interior trim revisions. All engines now feature electronic throttle control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo.

Most helpful consumer reviews

E350 HD V-10
Wood Dude,08/08/2008
The E350 V-10 is very well built, takes on big task, trailers my 3800 lb 12' work trailer with no problem at almost 425 ft lbs of torque and over 350 hp it's the next best power plant next to power stroke 6.0 liter. It came with the tow package and 4 speed eod tranny. The soft bin storage system is built fairly well for costs. Sliding door operates very well and the vented side glass windows are nice but I never need to open them. Fuel economy is at 9.75 mpg with 3000lb trailer without 10.50. Empty mileage at 11.25 mpg. Front ball joints replaced at 50k, rear brakes replaced at 45k, uses oil but no smoke? Highly Probable will sell in 2008!
E 150
Sam,02/27/2005
This is my 3rd new E150. Ii think Ford is far supeior than all the others!
See all 2 reviews of the 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo features & specs
