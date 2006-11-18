Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

82 listings
Econoline Cargo Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    230,368 miles
    $3,500

    $1,400 Below Market
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    226,000 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    $3,500

    $1,509 Below Market
  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    126,177 miles
    2 Accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,600

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    95,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,000

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,988

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    237,807 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,999

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    144,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,995

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    182,268 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    71,950 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    80,000 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $6,999

  • 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty in White
    2006 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty

    181,600 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,295

  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    180,237 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    $4,488

    $820 Below Market
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    33,382 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    $10,495

    $358 Below Market
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    57,430 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    $9,995

    $957 Below Market
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    73,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
    $8,989

    $1,305 Below Market
  • 2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250 in White
    2007 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    89,758 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    $8,925

    $1,374 Below Market
  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150 in White
    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-150

    21,119 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    $11,995

  • 2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250
    2005 Ford Econoline Cargo E-250

    147,687 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    $6,435

    $223 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Econoline Cargo

Excellent workhorse
rgold28,11/18/2006
This van I chose for cost and convenience. Compared it to the Chevy and the Dodge Sprinter. Even loaded and pulling a trailer this van still has power to move. The Chevy with the 4.3 litre 6 did not have it. Warranty, cost of ownership and the reliability of Ford Motor company. The fuel economy is no where near where they stated at 19. It's more like 12-15. It has a decent radio and to add cruise control costs an arm and a leg since it needs to be added by replacing the entire steering column. They told me differently at the dealer. Overall experience is excellent and i am very happy with this van. It's the best choice unless you want to pay $8k more for the Sprinter.
