Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

This van I chose for cost and convenience. Compared it to the Chevy and the Dodge Sprinter. Even loaded and pulling a trailer this van still has power to move. The Chevy with the 4.3 litre 6 did not have it. Warranty, cost of ownership and the reliability of Ford Motor company. The fuel economy is no where near where they stated at 19. It's more like 12-15. It has a decent radio and to add cruise control costs an arm and a leg since it needs to be added by replacing the entire steering column. They told me differently at the dealer. Overall experience is excellent and i am very happy with this van. It's the best choice unless you want to pay $8k more for the Sprinter.

