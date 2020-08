Used 2011 Ford E-Series Van for Sale Near Me

Convoy Motors - Ramona / California

2011 SUPER CLEAN Ford E250 Econoline, 8 cylinder 5.4 Liter engine with automatic transmission. 81K miles, FUEL is CNG (clean natural gas). Ex AT&T fleet vehicle, very well maintained, new tires. Comes as pictured with the roof rack, inside is equipped with metal shelving and cabinets. Even has a an onboard printer. Runs smooth with no mechanical issues. Priced to sell. One Owner vehicle! Clean title in hand. Trade in welcome, financing is available. [Vin#1FTNE2EL2BDA91824] For more information about this vehicle call and make a appointment: Phone:(760) 870-5049 Email to: convoymotors2ram@gmail.com Convoy Motors LLC 3438 Hwy 67 Ramona, Ca 92065 convoymotorsramona.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Van E-250 with Tire Pressure Warning, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTNE2EL2BDA91824

Stock: CMR059

Certified Pre-Owned: No