1995 Ford E-350 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Miniscule changes this year for Ford's biggest people-hauler, among them optional 16-inch aluminum wheels (on Super XLT trims) and an XL Plus PEP Package are offered on the Chateau and Club Wagons.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Ford E-350.

5(57%)
4(43%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
7 reviews
7 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

392,000 miles and it refuses to die
tyler,07/07/2008
I drive my vehicles until they die. This thing just won't give up. Sure, I maintain it and repair little things when they break. I use the best oils and regularly check everything. But it is getting ridiculous because this van won't give in. I want another truck only because I'm bored. Oh, the transmission thing...the problem is that the transmissions have a cup shaped connection on the right side of the trans. The seal dries out and the connections corrode. Disassemble it, a few shots of solvent, blow it out with canned air and add some dielectric silicon grease and it lasts for about 2 years... then do it again. The hard shifting and failure to go into high gear is all gone now.
130,000 miles and still going strong!
ScottMc9hp,05/07/2002
Excellent vehicle. The 15 passenger XLT Clubwagon is a great van. Very durable and rugged. Built like a truck but with car like ride quality. I plan to convert this to 4x4 and use it as a camper van when all(or most)of my kid's have moved out. Very useful. The only improvement I would make would be to build a stronger transmission. I've been through 3 so far. 1 was due to inept mechanics but the EO4D is not (in my opinion) a very good transmission for the 460ci engine on a E350 frame.
Versatility
D.Morgan,10/22/2005
Versatility, from carrying passengers, the original intention, to supplies, lumber (up to 16ft inside) furniture, etc. with bench seats removed/turned sideways. Having owned all US brands (full size,1 mini) this has been the best van I've owned. Passenger comfort, front/rear-heat/air, space to stretch, capacity for furniture, appliances, motorcycles, (minis can't cut it) then back to comfort for family/friends. Yes I rate it high, very versatile.
Mom's cargo van
cheech,05/21/2002
503000 miles on turbo diesel, a new set of glow plugs and you would never know it. Change your oil and drive like a human and they will last forever.
See all 7 reviews of the 1995 Ford E-350
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1995 Ford E-350 Overview

The Used 1995 Ford E-350 is offered in the following submodels: E-350 Van. Available styles include XLT Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van, Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van, XL Club Wagon 3dr Ext Van, Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XL Econoline 3dr Cargo Van, XL Econoline 3dr Ext Cargo Van, XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van, and XL Club Wagon 3dr Van.

