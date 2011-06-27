1995 Ford E-350 Review
$941 - $1,593
1995 Highlights
Miniscule changes this year for Ford's biggest people-hauler, among them optional 16-inch aluminum wheels (on Super XLT trims) and an XL Plus PEP Package are offered on the Chateau and Club Wagons.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tyler,07/07/2008
I drive my vehicles until they die. This thing just won't give up. Sure, I maintain it and repair little things when they break. I use the best oils and regularly check everything. But it is getting ridiculous because this van won't give in. I want another truck only because I'm bored. Oh, the transmission thing...the problem is that the transmissions have a cup shaped connection on the right side of the trans. The seal dries out and the connections corrode. Disassemble it, a few shots of solvent, blow it out with canned air and add some dielectric silicon grease and it lasts for about 2 years... then do it again. The hard shifting and failure to go into high gear is all gone now.
ScottMc9hp,05/07/2002
Excellent vehicle. The 15 passenger XLT Clubwagon is a great van. Very durable and rugged. Built like a truck but with car like ride quality. I plan to convert this to 4x4 and use it as a camper van when all(or most)of my kid's have moved out. Very useful. The only improvement I would make would be to build a stronger transmission. I've been through 3 so far. 1 was due to inept mechanics but the EO4D is not (in my opinion) a very good transmission for the 460ci engine on a E350 frame.
D.Morgan,10/22/2005
Versatility, from carrying passengers, the original intention, to supplies, lumber (up to 16ft inside) furniture, etc. with bench seats removed/turned sideways. Having owned all US brands (full size,1 mini) this has been the best van I've owned. Passenger comfort, front/rear-heat/air, space to stretch, capacity for furniture, appliances, motorcycles, (minis can't cut it) then back to comfort for family/friends. Yes I rate it high, very versatile.
cheech,05/21/2002
503000 miles on turbo diesel, a new set of glow plugs and you would never know it. Change your oil and drive like a human and they will last forever.
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 3400 rpm
