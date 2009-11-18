Vehicle overview

Ford's venerable Econoline Cargo (a.k.a. E-Series) has long been a top seller among such four-wheeled beasts of burden. However, it last received a complete redesign in 1992. Time moves relatively slowly in the passenger-van segment, but the Econoline Cargo's age nonetheless leaves the door open for younger upstarts -- notably the Dodge Sprinter, a rebadged Mercedes that was redesigned for 2007 -- to steal some of the spotlight. Accordingly, Ford has taken numerous steps over the last couple years to spruce up its venerable box on wheels.

Last year saw the introduction of an aggressive new front fascia and an updated suspension, and the 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo ups the ante with a redesigned instrument panel and an impressive array of new options. As usual, the Econoline Cargo boasts scads of space for whatever you need to haul. So does the Sprinter, of course, yet its fuel-efficient but comparatively puny engines can't come close to matching the Econoline Cargo's towing capacities, which range from 6,000 to 10,000 pounds. Indeed, there's plenty of grunt on tap in all Econoline Cargos save for those saddled with the base 4.6-liter V8.

The new line of options called Ford Work Solutions gives commercial buyers even more reasons to stick with the E-Series, enabling everything from radio-frequency tracking of your power tools to the efficient management of your fleet via a telematics and diagnostics system. Perhaps the most noteworthy of these "solutions" is a Microsoft-powered in-dash computer that affords high-speed Internet access as well as mobile printing via an available wireless printer. The Econoline Cargo originated back when stonewashed jeans were still kind of cool, but Ford has done an admirable job of keeping the van's technological side up-to-date.

Behind the wheel, Ford's van drives adequately, though the Sprinter still offers superior handling and refinement. However, the E-Series matches up well with the Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana twins, which are its chief rivals in terms of sales. Like GM's offerings, the Econoline Cargo can't compete with the Sprinter's high-roof option, which enables adults to stand up and move around the cabin. But the Econoline Cargo otherwise offers extensive customizability -- and as for the handling, we doubt commercial van shoppers really care how quickly these behemoths can go around corners.

The 2009 Ford Econoline Cargo may be a child of the 20th century, but numerous updates through the years have kept it competitive in this utilitarian segment. As such, it earns our recommendation, though we'd advise sampling the competition as well to determine which van best meets your needs.