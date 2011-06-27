  1. Home
1999 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Long a favorite of contractors, these vans offer comfort, power, and reasonable handling.
  • Won't fit in "compact" parking spaces.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Tough and roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's full-size vans have a favorable, well-earned reputation that reaches way back to the '60s. Ford boasts that the Econoline is a big seller to aftermarket conversion companies -- the folks who turn no-frills vans into alluring recreational vehicles.

All Econoline vans ride on a 138-inch wheelbase. All of Ford's full-size vans have four-wheel antilock brakes and dual airbags. These features, their large size, and better than average crash test scores, make the Ford vans some of the safest vehicles on the road.

The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience -- such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and small garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable and these vans don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.

As with most full-size vans the Econoline family offers a wide choice of power plants. Exclusive to Ford, however, is the industry's first SOHC engines found in a van. The three SOHC engines include a 4.6-liter V8 producing 215 horsepower, a 5.4-liter V8 producing 235 horsepower, and 6.8-liter V-10 that produces 265 horsepower and a massive 411 lb-ft of torque.

1999 Highlights

An all-new alphanumeric vehicle badging system has been applied to Ford's Econoline Cargo Van and Wagon models. Four-wheel disc brakes with ABS are now standard on all E350 Super Duty vans. The 4R70W electronic four-speed automatic is now standard on all E-150 models. Improved "fail-safe" cooling is now a feature on all Econoline gasoline engines.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo.

5(50%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
4.0
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bad Tranny's
Shari,08/05/2005
This van has to have a new tranny every summer! I have 82,000 miles on it and have had 4 tranny's put in. They have a transmission fluid over heating problem. It gets too hot and the cooler is too small; gets plugged and fries the tranny. Got tired of dealer so passed on having them stick in another bad tranny. Put in our own cooler, switched to synthetic fluid. So far so good. Van has serious tranny problems and service has really stunk. This is the first year we have so far so good got through the summer. Never again! What a nightmare this van has been. Run like the wind...
E350
mick,01/17/2003
i have owned this van for 4 years and havee replaced the tranny twice once at 66,000 and at 117,000 this is a piece of crap it costs me $2400 a year in trannys for a $34000 van
A work horse
Money's worth,03/16/2009
I ordered this beast from the dealership. I wanted it to work like an ox and drive like a kitten. That's what I got. This is one of the best trucks-I've ever owned. It will pull with a full trailer and a full load in the box. The tilt, cruise,p/w,pdl. and upgraded seats are real comfortable on long runs. I can't say enough good things about this truck. The key is good and faithful maintenance.This truck will swallow a load and keep on going. It looks and feels like a truck.
Love My 350 SD
AJCOOL,10/09/2004
E350 Extended V-10 Loaded. Power windows, locks, curise and full carpet and insulation. Several Minor repairs since new. Starter selinode and recall work. Has full power equip. Lousey front-end other than tire and alignments this is the best work vechile I have ever owner. Has over 182,500 miles with no other repairs required thusfar.
See all 8 reviews of the 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4750 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 4250 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4750 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo Overview

The Used 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Cargo Van. Available styles include E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van, E-250 3dr Van, E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van, E-150 3dr Van, and E-250 3dr Ext Van.

