Vehicle overview

Tough and roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's full-size vans have a favorable, well-earned reputation that reaches way back to the '60s. Ford boasts that the Econoline is a big seller to aftermarket conversion companies -- the folks who turn no-frills vans into alluring recreational vehicles.

All Econoline vans ride on a 138-inch wheelbase. All of Ford's full-size vans have four-wheel antilock brakes and dual airbags. These features, their large size, and better than average crash test scores, make the Ford vans some of the safest vehicles on the road.

The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience -- such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and small garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable and these vans don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.

As with most full-size vans the Econoline family offers a wide choice of power plants. Exclusive to Ford, however, is the industry's first SOHC engines found in a van. The three SOHC engines include a 4.6-liter V8 producing 215 horsepower, a 5.4-liter V8 producing 235 horsepower, and 6.8-liter V-10 that produces 265 horsepower and a massive 411 lb-ft of torque.