1999 Ford Econoline Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Long a favorite of contractors, these vans offer comfort, power, and reasonable handling.
- Won't fit in "compact" parking spaces.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Tough and roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's full-size vans have a favorable, well-earned reputation that reaches way back to the '60s. Ford boasts that the Econoline is a big seller to aftermarket conversion companies -- the folks who turn no-frills vans into alluring recreational vehicles.
All Econoline vans ride on a 138-inch wheelbase. All of Ford's full-size vans have four-wheel antilock brakes and dual airbags. These features, their large size, and better than average crash test scores, make the Ford vans some of the safest vehicles on the road.
The virtues of sitting tall with a panoramic view of the road ahead can outweigh many a minor inconvenience -- such as the difficulty of squeezing these biggies into urban parking spots and small garages. Handling is light, seats are acceptably comfortable and these vans don't ride badly at all, considering the old-fashioned suspension configurations they employ.
As with most full-size vans the Econoline family offers a wide choice of power plants. Exclusive to Ford, however, is the industry's first SOHC engines found in a van. The three SOHC engines include a 4.6-liter V8 producing 215 horsepower, a 5.4-liter V8 producing 235 horsepower, and 6.8-liter V-10 that produces 265 horsepower and a massive 411 lb-ft of torque.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Econoline Cargo
Related Used 1999 Ford Econoline Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2017
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2016
- Used Ford F-150 2007
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2011
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan 2015
- Used Audi A6 2018
- Used Cadillac XT5 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2009
- Used Lexus LX 570 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Ford Ranger
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2021 Subaru Impreza News
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class News
- BMW 5 Series 2019
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 4 Series
- 2019 Chevrolet Express
- 2019 Acura NSX
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 EcoSport
- 2020 Transit Connect
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2019
- 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Van
- 2019 Ford F-450 Super Duty
- 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- 2019 Transit Connect
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500