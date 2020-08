Used 2000 Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale Near Me

JTL Auto Sales - Selden / New York

With a mix of style and luxury, you'll be excited to jump into this 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo Van every morning. This Econoline Cargo Van has traveled 205815 miles, and is ready for you to drive it for many more. You'll also love how it combines comfort and convenience with its: We never lose a deal on price! Start driving today.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2001 Ford Econoline Cargo E-350 Super Duty with 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1FTSE34L91HB34217

Stock: 20 0122

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-08-2020