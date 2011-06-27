Vehicle overview

As a fixture on America's highways since way back in 1961, the Ford E-Series (a.k.a. Econoline) currently accounts for about half of the full-size passenger and cargo vans sold in this country. Offering lots of space, versatility and durability, this rear-wheel-drive cargo van has long been a staple of commercial fleets, independent contractors and small businesses that need to transport materials and equipment economically.

While popular, Ford's van has suffered from antiquated underpinnings that lagged behind more modern rivals from GM and Dodge. The 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo addresses many of our complaints by modernizing the handling dynamics with a revised front and rear suspension, more refined steering and an all-new braking system. These changes promise to elevate the drivability and ride of Ford's vans to a level similar to the Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana twins and Dodge's Sprinter, its chief rivals that have already received engineering upgrades in recent years.

Not much has changed inside, but the latest E-Series is visually distinguished from its predecessors outside with a rugged new front end treatment borrowed from Ford's Super Duty trucks featuring a new grille, bumpers, fascia and headlamps. Ford is obviously hoping for a more macho look here, though it's not entirely cohesive in our opinion.

Those chassis and suspension improvements made to the 2008 E-Series have not only resulted in a better riding and handling vehicle than in the past, but also one that can handle especially heavy loads. The 2008 E-350 Super Duty, for example, offers a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of 9,500 pounds and a maximum available payload of 4,110 pounds -- meaning many customers won't have to move up to larger, truly heavy-duty van-based cutaways to meet their needs.

Carrying over are a multitude of choices in terms of power and hauling capability, depending on the size and weight of the gear you need to carry. With four engine/transmission combinations utilizing gas or diesel power, several different capacities, sliding or swing-out side doors, and standard or extended lengths, buyers will need to pay close attention to E-Series specifications in order to choose the particular combination that best fits their needs.

The 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo lineup starts off with the E-150, which should be more than sufficient for many customers given its 3,340-pound maximum payload rating. For heavier-duty needs there are the E-250 and E-250 Extended with its 20 additional inches of length and 52 extra cubic feet of cargo space. And for those who truly need to maximize their hauling capability in a standard-issue full-size van, there's the E-350 Super Duty and longer E-350 Super Duty Extended variant.

With its makeover for 2008, the Ford E-Series is much closer to its rivals, especially in terms of road-going dynamics. Thanks to its high-roof options, the Dodge Sprinter offers the most cargo-friendly compartment (that you can walk upright in), while its class-best build quality and fuel economy make it the best choice for those with a bit more cash to spend. The Ford therefore aligns better with GM's Express and Savana (which feature mildly updated interiors this year), as they too feature a more traditional American work van design, providing a similarly rugged chassis design, ample interior space and torque-rich engines. However, the 2008 Ford Econoline Cargo is probably the preferred choice for heavy-duty users with its combination of high payload ratings, available diesel V8 and gasoline V10 engines, and legendary reliability record. If that describes what you're looking for, you won't go wrong choosing a 2008 Ford E-Series work van -- just ask five decades worth of customers.