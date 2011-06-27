Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline van has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since the van's introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econoline vans. The current Econoline lineup is extensive. There are the base-model E-150, the E-250, the E-250 Extended, the tougher E-350 Super Duty and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Ford equips each of these vehicles in either recreational-use (Econoline Wagon) or commercial-use (Econoline Van) trim. Recreational trim is for large families or people who want customized conversion vans or RVs, while the Econoline Van commercial models are used by tradespeople to cart equipment from job to job.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van for business use, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the GMC Savana or the Mercedes-engineered Dodge Sprinter. Each is similar in price and size. The GM vans offer more powerful gas-powered V8 engine options and better ride dynamics, while the Sprinter, originally designed for European markets, emphasizes tall cabins, carlike handling and a fuel-efficient turbodiesel five-cylinder engine. The Ford Econoline Cargo is clearly the way to go if you're looking for a strong turbodiesel V8 or a gas V10, since neither competitor has these options. Beyond that, your buying decision should come down to pricing and getting a van configured the way you want it.