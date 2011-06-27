  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Econoline Cargo
  4. Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive cargo-hauling ability, wide range of configurations, powerful diesel engine option.
  • Offers very few convenience features, aged design, gas-powered V8 engines can't match strength of GM's offerings.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Ford Econoline Cargo for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,684 - $3,876
Used Econoline Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although the option of a powerful diesel helps in the engine department, the 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo is still a relic compared to the recently revamped full-size vans from GM.

Vehicle overview

Tough, roomy, rugged and reliable, Ford's Econoline van has a favorable, well-earned reputation. Since the van's introduction in 1960, Ford says it has sold more than 6 million Econoline vans. The current Econoline lineup is extensive. There are the base-model E-150, the E-250, the E-250 Extended, the tougher E-350 Super Duty and the E-350 Super Duty Extended. Ford equips each of these vehicles in either recreational-use (Econoline Wagon) or commercial-use (Econoline Van) trim. Recreational trim is for large families or people who want customized conversion vans or RVs, while the Econoline Van commercial models are used by tradespeople to cart equipment from job to job.

If you want to purchase a new full-size van for business use, you're going to end up with the Econoline, the Chevrolet Express, the GMC Savana or the Mercedes-engineered Dodge Sprinter. Each is similar in price and size. The GM vans offer more powerful gas-powered V8 engine options and better ride dynamics, while the Sprinter, originally designed for European markets, emphasizes tall cabins, carlike handling and a fuel-efficient turbodiesel five-cylinder engine. The Ford Econoline Cargo is clearly the way to go if you're looking for a strong turbodiesel V8 or a gas V10, since neither competitor has these options. Beyond that, your buying decision should come down to pricing and getting a van configured the way you want it.

2006 Ford Econoline Cargo models

Ford's commercial-use Econoline cargo van is available to the general public in half-ton, three-quarter-ton and one-ton sizes. For those whose hauling needs aren't too intensive, there is the base E-150 model. If you have a bit more on your plate, select the E-250, which comes in two lengths -- regular (211.9 inches) and EXT (231.9). Finally, for contractors with the heaviest payloads (up to 4,000 pounds), there is the E-350 van, also available in regular and extended lengths. In base form, the vans are sparsely equipped -- two vinyl bucket seats, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel adjustment, power mirrors, a two-speaker stereo and 16-inch tires with steel rims. Among the available options are functional items like a second-row bench (so that you can carry the whole crew), a towing package and shorter axle ratios for enhanced towing ability (most with a limited-slip differential), as well as "luxuries" like cloth upholstery, captain's chairs, cruise control, a six-speaker stereo with a CD player and a power group with keyless entry and power windows and locks.

2006 Highlights

Stability control is now standard on the extended-length E-350.

Performance & mpg

The 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo is available with four different engines. The 4.6-liter V8 produces 225 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque, while the 5.4-liter V8 makes 255 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. E-350 Super Duty and Super Duty Extended models have the 5.4-liter V8 as standard. To upgrade, you can go with a 305-hp, 6.8-liter V10 or Ford's 6.0-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8, which produces 235 hp and 440 lb-ft of torque. All engines come with a four-speed automatic transmission, except the diesel, which gets a five-speed automatic (optional with the V10). Trailer ratings range from 6,400 pounds for an E-150 with the 4.6-liter V8 to 10,000 pounds for an E-350 Super Duty with the 4.10 axle ratio and either the V10 or diesel engine option. In terms of the payloads, the range goes from 7,000 pounds GVWR for the E-150 to 9,400 pounds GVWR for the regular-length E-350.

Safety

All Ford Econoline models come standard with four-wheel antilock brakes, second-generation front airbags and seatbelt pre-tensioners for the driver and passenger. A stability control system is standard on the extended-length E-350 but not available on other Econolines. Ford's full-size van earned four out of five stars for both the driver and passenger in the NHTSA's frontal crash test.

Driving

Despite their old-fashioned suspension designs, Ford Econoline Cargo vans feel relatively stable and confident at highway speeds. Given their size, of course, they can be rather cumbersome to park or maneuver through heavy traffic. The Chevrolet Express and GMC Savana have a stronger lineup of gas-powered V8s than the Econoline, and this year GM's vans have an optional diesel V8 with slightly higher output than Ford's Power Stroke diesel. Still, if you're looking for a gas-powered V10 for heavy-duty hauling jobs, Ford is the only manufacturer that offers in a full-size van.

Interior

Besides adding an optional second-row bench to accommodate your staff, you can increase your van's day-to-day livability (for people, anyway) by equipping it with swing-out side glass and fixed rear glass and/or a sliding side cargo door (in place of the standard hinged doors). Maximum cargo capacity ranges from 257 cubic feet in the E-150 to 309 cubic feet in the E-350 Extended.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo.

5(0%)
4(80%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Excellent workhorse
rgold28,11/18/2006
This van I chose for cost and convenience. Compared it to the Chevy and the Dodge Sprinter. Even loaded and pulling a trailer this van still has power to move. The Chevy with the 4.3 litre 6 did not have it. Warranty, cost of ownership and the reliability of Ford Motor company. The fuel economy is no where near where they stated at 19. It's more like 12-15. It has a decent radio and to add cruise control costs an arm and a leg since it needs to be added by replacing the entire steering column. They told me differently at the dealer. Overall experience is excellent and i am very happy with this van. It's the best choice unless you want to pay $8k more for the Sprinter.
Clunky old van but very reliable
Chris,02/21/2016
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Pros - - Great power when needed, used this for hauling supplies and pulling trailers - Starts at first key even in zero degrees - The car can take a beating, great chassis and suspensions. The body is all steel, feels like a tank - Lots of room in the dashboard for tools, cups of coffee, etc - Great 360 degree visibility -smooth ride Cons- - gas milage, but for what i use it for i'll give it a pass - Doors, windows, mirrors are all clunky and terribly designed. Basically any moving parts will start to rattle or screetch, the back doors wont close right unless you SLAM them, which is bad if you have a night job or early morning shift where all your neighbors are sleeping. - Had a handful of electrical problems - tail lights going out, headlights, alternator, starter, battery corrosion - Replaced several fuel filters because the fuel tank rusted and kept getting rust in the filters - Steering is wobbly - Loud idle - Seating position is awkward which makes it hard to get in and out smoothly - lots of screws popping out in the cargo area will get your clothes ripped - The cargo floor needs to be thicker metal becasue it warped from the weight
Solid truck
lastlion,12/28/2008
I bought this van for my landscape business. I looked at the Chevy too, and in fact was going to buy a Chevy until I test drove the Ford on a lark. The Ford felt better on the road, and I love it. It did take me a while to get used to the mushy steering, but now I like it over the sharper handling of the Chevy because it takes the road ruts better. The interior plastic gets filthy and stays filthy. The stock mirrors are terrible, huge blind area on the right side of truck. I had no complaint with the fit or finish of the vehicle at all. I would recommend this truck to anyone in some form of trade. That said, if Honda ever made a work van, I would so be there If I could afford it.
Toyota fan
Tom,02/24/2007
I bought my van about a year and a half ago, and surprisingly, have not had any problems. I had to bring it in for recalls quite a few times, but other than that, it has held up quite well. The interior and exterior are obviously outdated, and need urgent attention, and the fuel economy is pretty bad. Also, I'd like to point out that when I took delivery of my van, I did not notice quite a few blemishes it had from the factory. Bumper was misaligned by a good inch or so, interior panels and roof liner needed to be cut to install the bin package (by the factory) and they cut them leaving frayed edges, smear marks, etc. Bad quality on the finish line of the factory. Waiting for a TOYOTA van.
See all 5 reviews of the 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
See all Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo

Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo Overview

The Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Econoline Cargo Van. Available styles include E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-350 SD 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-350 SD 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo.

Can't find a used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Econoline Cargo for sale - 1 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,395.

Find a used Ford for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,493.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Econoline Cargo for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,319.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,995.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford Econoline Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2006 Ford Econoline Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles