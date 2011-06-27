1990 Ford E-150 Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1990 Ford E-150. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$936 - $1,584
Used E-150 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Ford E-150.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Dennis,11/28/2007
I have owned this vehicle since it was new and have had no major problems mechanically or body issues other than initial water leak around luggage rack and recently started windshield leak (pass. side). I have towed with it, Pop-up camper and boat with 5.0 liter V-8 and AOD Trans. always in D only towing. A/c charged twice in 17 Yrs. Very little surface rust bubbling, just around front edge of hood and a couple of spots on rear doors. She's been a good one!
Van-dc,05/25/2002
This is a 1988 Model. That will compete with any 1990 model. In and Out it's better than average. Handling of the vehicle, is outstanding. This straight six EFI with Air, came from the dealership with a 4 captains chair type configuration keeping it ideal for almost any use not requiring more seating. It was custom carpeted and has been kept in above average condition. Anyone used to driving this size vehicle will appreciate owning this one. Ford's mileage since I have known of them is always lacking, and this is no exception. It runs an average city 8-10mpg on the interstate at 70 per 12-16.
Awesome,04/08/2010
I have had this van a year and love it. Not the least bit of trouble.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1990 Ford E-150 features & specs
MPG
13 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 14 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the E-150
Related Used 1990 Ford E-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019