Vehicle overview

There's no getting around it. The most efficient way to transport a lot of cargo is a very big box on wheels. That's no doubt why the Ford E-Series (or Econoline) has been a mainstay in the full-size van market for decades.

The 2012 Ford E-Series' engine lineup consists of a 4.6-liter V8, a 5.4-liter V8 and a 6.8-liter V10. The base V8 struggles with the van's heft, but the 5.4 and 6.8 mills should be more than enough for most any task. Although its chief competitors -- the Chevrolet Express and its GMC Savana corporate twin -- offer the even greater hauling ability and better fuel economy of a turbodiesel engine, they don't offer some of the Ford's commercial-oriented tracking features such as Crew Chief and Work Solutions.

If you can think outside the traditional box, however, there are other vans worth considering. Nissan's new NV has similar capabilities as the E-Series, yet also offers a tall roof option. And then there's the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which also offers a tall roof option along with better fuel economy, thanks to its small turbodiesel engine. We suggest cross-shopping the competition, but the 2012 Ford E-Series Cargo van remains a decent choice for heavy-duty hauling.