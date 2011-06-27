I have been extremely happy with this vehicle. I have gone on 10+ long trips (500+ miles)with it. The driving is less fatigueing, more comfortable, better visibility,definitely a world apart from little crap box cars. It seems to be developing a transmission problem,it has 120,000 miles on it. After all,I bought it used and did not know its maintenance or use history, my suspicion is,

the van was used for heavier towing than was good for it. All things considered I'm still happy with it.