1994 Ford E-150 Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$871 - $1,475
Used E-150 for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Among the minor changes, nomenclature for Custom styles is replaced with XL for all base models. All Club Wagons and RV series receive four-wheel ABS, and a brake/shift interlock system and side door beams are standard. A CFC-free air conditioning is offered to all models and an electronic four-speed wide-ratio transmission with overdrive is standard with the 5.0L engine.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford E-150.
Most helpful consumer reviews
LeeGolf,06/22/2009
I have been extremely happy with this vehicle. I have gone on 10+ long trips (500+ miles)with it. The driving is less fatigueing, more comfortable, better visibility,definitely a world apart from little crap box cars. It seems to be developing a transmission problem,it has 120,000 miles on it. After all,I bought it used and did not know its maintenance or use history, my suspicion is, the van was used for heavier towing than was good for it. All things considered I'm still happy with it.
JoeJoe,02/15/2003
Engine was replaced with a rebuilt engine around 3,500 miles. Whine in rear end or transmission developed shortly after purchasing. No one at Kayser was able to fix. Don't know. Radiator had to be replaced around 34,000 miles. Leak in main bearing seal developed just over 48,000 miles. Leak in secondary heater developed just over 48,000 miles. Also, the body on my 1987 van started to rust before 50,000 miles, and it had been under coated via Kayser Ford.
lray,05/18/2002
looks good is a nice conversion van tv vcr am fm cd cass 302 engine good tires
Jeff Smith,08/04/2002
We have 3 children, one handicapped and load up the van for semi-annual trips of 500 miles. We've never run out of room and the trips are always comfortable. The van had a service contract for 3 years. We've had no major problems, until last year when we replaced the transmission after 140,000. Now the A/C is shot and unrepairable. We'll trade it in and get another.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Ford E-150 features & specs
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the E-150
Related Used 1994 Ford E-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019