Consumer Rating
(12)
1994 Ford E-150 Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Among the minor changes, nomenclature for Custom styles is replaced with XL for all base models. All Club Wagons and RV series receive four-wheel ABS, and a brake/shift interlock system and side door beams are standard. A CFC-free air conditioning is offered to all models and an electronic four-speed wide-ratio transmission with overdrive is standard with the 5.0L engine.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Ford E-150.

5(25%)
4(67%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(8%)
4.0
12 reviews
See all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Tradewinds Conversion Van
LeeGolf,06/22/2009
I have been extremely happy with this vehicle. I have gone on 10+ long trips (500+ miles)with it. The driving is less fatigueing, more comfortable, better visibility,definitely a world apart from little crap box cars. It seems to be developing a transmission problem,it has 120,000 miles on it. After all,I bought it used and did not know its maintenance or use history, my suspicion is, the van was used for heavier towing than was good for it. All things considered I'm still happy with it.
FordVan
JoeJoe,02/15/2003
Engine was replaced with a rebuilt engine around 3,500 miles. Whine in rear end or transmission developed shortly after purchasing. No one at Kayser was able to fix. Don't know. Radiator had to be replaced around 34,000 miles. Leak in main bearing seal developed just over 48,000 miles. Leak in secondary heater developed just over 48,000 miles. Also, the body on my 1987 van started to rust before 50,000 miles, and it had been under coated via Kayser Ford.
1fdee14n1rhb90467
lray,05/18/2002
looks good is a nice conversion van tv vcr am fm cd cass 302 engine good tires
Heavily used van, great reliability
Jeff Smith,08/04/2002
We have 3 children, one handicapped and load up the van for semi-annual trips of 500 miles. We've never run out of room and the trips are always comfortable. The van had a service contract for 3 years. We've had no major problems, until last year when we replaced the transmission after 140,000. Now the A/C is shot and unrepairable. We'll trade it in and get another.
See all 12 reviews of the 1994 Ford E-150
Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
13 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
N/A
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
