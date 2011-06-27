Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,188
|$1,530
|Clean
|$461
|$1,060
|$1,369
|Average
|$349
|$804
|$1,048
|Rough
|$238
|$547
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$717
|$1,569
|$2,003
|Clean
|$639
|$1,399
|$1,793
|Average
|$485
|$1,061
|$1,372
|Rough
|$330
|$723
|$952
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$530
|$1,192
|$1,530
|Clean
|$472
|$1,063
|$1,369
|Average
|$358
|$806
|$1,048
|Rough
|$244
|$549
|$727
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$619
|$1,255
|$1,578
|Clean
|$552
|$1,120
|$1,413
|Average
|$418
|$849
|$1,081
|Rough
|$285
|$578
|$750
Estimated values
1994 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$548
|$1,198
|$1,530
|Clean
|$489
|$1,069
|$1,369
|Average
|$370
|$810
|$1,048
|Rough
|$252
|$552
|$727