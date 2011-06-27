  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Caravan
Overview
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$18,630
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$18,630
2 rear headrestsyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$18,630
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
66 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
cargo netyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$18,630
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Front head room39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room63.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$18,630
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4146 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length189.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Exterior Colors
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Khaki/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$18,630
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$18,630
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
