Estimated values
2006 Dodge Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,341
|$2,065
|$2,475
|Clean
|$1,260
|$1,940
|$2,320
|Average
|$1,099
|$1,690
|$2,009
|Rough
|$938
|$1,441
|$1,699
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,292
|$2,015
|$2,424
|Clean
|$1,215
|$1,893
|$2,272
|Average
|$1,059
|$1,650
|$1,968
|Rough
|$904
|$1,406
|$1,664
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Caravan C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,407
|$2,145
|$2,563
|Clean
|$1,322
|$2,016
|$2,403
|Average
|$1,153
|$1,756
|$2,082
|Rough
|$984
|$1,497
|$1,760