Used 2006 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews

Sounds like a bird sad , 06/14/2006 13 of 13 people found this review helpful I got this van in November it had 6 miles on it. Brand new! And the bird noise started then. I thought it was just the newness and would stop after I drove it a while. But, it didn't. I've had it in the shop just about every month. They have replaced the belt and have put on a new pully, they even used duck tape (that worked for a while..longer than anything). I don't like the looks from people as I drive down the road. I do like my van I just don't want the noise. It's going back to the dealer today to see what they think. I'd like to know if anyone else has had this problem. Report Abuse

MY Dodge caravan is crap Mike , 11/09/2015 SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 13 of 13 people found this review helpful We bought the 2006 SXT new in 07 just after they got rid of the 100,000 mile warranty, dealer stated because the dodge caravan vans were built much better with fewer problems "yeah right" The vehicle drove OK up to 70.000 miles with routine maintenance, accept for the automatic doors, poor design wire kept breaking. After that The transmission 2,200 rebuilt went due to a faulty over heated converter was on the recalled list but we were never notified but dodge replace it only converter thanks. ECM electrical board went 1,800 AC starter, alternator twice, breaks disk drums, tie rods , front and rear struts 3,000, oil change every 3,000 miles but is burning oil ( maybe or seal PVC val) A/C e-vap unit but we were able to get that fixed for a small fee 100.00 recall ya! Over all with the money we have had to put into caravan I am giving it a two starts over all. The good stow and go, good acceleration, when need it rides smooth if nothing is going on it. Ok in the snow. I should have dump this car after 70,000 miles when the transmission went was a sign this only good up that. I have rear review where people have done well with there's but mine was built on Monday. I will not buy another Dodge due to this bad experience after all said and done 1119, 000 miles we have spent 37,000 dollars over all 24,500 for the vehicle and over all the maintenance and repairs again thanks Dodge. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Uh oh pigeons , 03/26/2006 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This thing is great to drive. solid on the road, fast, quiet, efficient. It is just really nice to drive. But it breaks down all the time. Dealer assured us that Dodge had fixed the notorious transmission problems associated with Caravans. Report Abuse

Like my caravan Bryan , 11/19/2018 SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful 13 years old. First owner of the car. Regularly maintenance. Oil and filter change by myself. Long travels and daily drive. Highway and local. Worry free in shine or snow. Just like it. Glad to buy it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse