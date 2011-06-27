Estimated values
1995 Dodge Caravan ES 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$512
|$1,126
|$1,436
|Clean
|$466
|$1,026
|$1,314
|Average
|$375
|$826
|$1,069
|Rough
|$284
|$626
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Caravan 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,314
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$270
|$621
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Caravan LE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$516
|$1,127
|$1,436
|Clean
|$471
|$1,027
|$1,314
|Average
|$379
|$827
|$1,069
|Rough
|$287
|$627
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Caravan SE 3dr Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,314
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$270
|$621
|$825
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Caravan 3dr Cargo Minivan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,118
|$1,436
|Clean
|$443
|$1,018
|$1,314
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$270
|$621
|$825