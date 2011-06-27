  1. Home
Used 1995 Dodge Caravan ES Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3305 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.3 cu.ft.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
