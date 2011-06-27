Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,762
|$3,780
|$4,331
|Clean
|$2,519
|$3,450
|$3,952
|Average
|$2,035
|$2,788
|$3,194
|Rough
|$1,550
|$2,127
|$2,436
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,943
|$3,935
|$4,471
|Clean
|$2,685
|$3,591
|$4,080
|Average
|$2,169
|$2,902
|$3,298
|Rough
|$1,652
|$2,214
|$2,515
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe Fleet Rwd 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,645
|$3,495
|$3,956
|Clean
|$2,413
|$3,189
|$3,610
|Average
|$1,949
|$2,578
|$2,918
|Rough
|$1,485
|$1,966
|$2,226
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Tahoe Fleet 4WD 4dr SUV (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,622
|$3,325
|$3,706
|Clean
|$2,392
|$3,034
|$3,382
|Average
|$1,932
|$2,453
|$2,733
|Rough
|$1,472
|$1,871
|$2,085