Used 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe LS Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Tahoe
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338/468 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle38.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track65 in.
Maximum cargo capacity104.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight4828 lbs.
Gross weight6800 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place63.6 cu.ft.
Angle of approach22 degrees
Maximum payload1672 lbs.
Angle of departure15 degrees
Length196.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7900 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height76.5 in.
Wheel base116 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
  • Redfire Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Medium Charcoal Gray Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Victory Red
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray/Neutral
  • Graphite/Medium Gray
  • Tan/Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
