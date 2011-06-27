Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Consumer Reviews
why did they quit?
j cauthphen, 06/20/2016
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
all time best Tahoe out of the 4 I've owned . . . and now they don't make them (Tahoe Hybrid) any more. Literally NOTHING has ever gone wrong with the vehicle . . . NOTHING!. Only minor wish is that it could be a bit quieter at highway speeds . . (mainly for talking on a speaker phone)
I love my 5 year old Tahoe Hybrid
john c, 06/24/2018
4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)
what a soldier! just two trips to the dealer in five years . . . virtually nothing goes wrong. What a performer. I'm afraid to give it up!
