Used 2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid Consumer Reviews

j cauthphen , 06/20/2016 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)

all time best Tahoe out of the 4 I've owned . . . and now they don't make them (Tahoe Hybrid) any more. Literally NOTHING has ever gone wrong with the vehicle . . . NOTHING!. Only minor wish is that it could be a bit quieter at highway speeds . . (mainly for talking on a speaker phone)