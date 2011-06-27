Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,063
|$12,467
|$13,540
|Clean
|$10,491
|$11,828
|$12,846
|Average
|$9,347
|$10,550
|$11,457
|Rough
|$8,203
|$9,271
|$10,069
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,080
|$11,290
|$12,216
|Clean
|$9,558
|$10,711
|$11,589
|Average
|$8,516
|$9,554
|$10,337
|Rough
|$7,474
|$8,396
|$9,084