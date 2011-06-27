Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,585
|$10,865
|$11,766
|Clean
|$9,044
|$10,257
|$11,107
|Average
|$7,963
|$9,041
|$9,790
|Rough
|$6,881
|$7,824
|$8,473
Estimated values
2011 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,527
|$12,006
|$13,046
|Clean
|$9,933
|$11,334
|$12,316
|Average
|$8,745
|$9,990
|$10,856
|Rough
|$7,557
|$8,646
|$9,395