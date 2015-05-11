Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

51 listings
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    67,418 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,822

    $3,062 Below Market
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    92,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,495

    $2,247 Below Market
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    43,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,999

    $862 Below Market
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    47,179 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,995

  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    32,249 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $39,990

  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    29,989 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,900

  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    71,217 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    59,051 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,999

  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V

    59,318 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,495

  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V

    145,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $26,700

  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    20,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,900

    $4,170 Below Market
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    12,477 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,994

  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    69,994 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,997

    $3,205 Below Market
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    10,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $45,900

  • 2010 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS-V

    44,294 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,998

  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    43,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $43,900

  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    56,787 miles
    Good Deal

    $41,610

  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    57,771 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $44,641

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V

Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
CTS-VEE
Al Martin,11/05/2015
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I can find very little to complain about since it is a fantastic car. The audio system is good except for difficulty arranging music on the hard drive. Unless you can move the front passenger seat forward or lay it back the headrest creates a large blindspot. I have had irritating check engine lights caused by emission sensors of different systems. Most recently a module of some sort failed leaving steering wheel controls cruise, radio, paddle shifter inoperable. It was an expensive and time consuming repair. As the problems became completely determined, they were eliminated and the car has been trouble free for more than a year. In this small to medium sized town this car gets lots of looks and admiring comments. One guy at local car wash, while doing detailing, had another taking pictures and told me that he was showing his wife what he put on his bucket list.
