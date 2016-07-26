Used 2016 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me
- 72,514 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$16,775$3,019 Below Market
- 22,791 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,990$3,907 Below Market
- 35,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,543$2,782 Below Market
- 43,590 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,790$2,857 Below Market
- 63,474 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$4,079 Below Market
- 32,349 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,898$3,969 Below Market
- certified
2016 Cadillac CTS Standard33,859 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,598$2,983 Below Market
- 32,741 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,999$3,238 Below Market
- certified
2016 Cadillac CTS Performance37,919 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$25,999$3,677 Below Market
- 50,634 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,816
- 40,535 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,347$2,324 Below Market
- 38,842 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,379$2,489 Below Market
- 28,677 miles
$23,961$1,722 Below Market
- 47,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$23,990$2,810 Below Market
- 40,202 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,750$2,047 Below Market
- 38,045 miles
$21,990
- 33,264 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$26,983$1,259 Below Market
- 56,325 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,988$2,704 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS
Next2pool,07/26/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
If you owned a Gen II CTS, this one will be better in every category. The new V6 is very strong and I'm averaging about 26 MPG in all around suburban driving. The interior is very quiet but the road noise from the front is the only complaint I have. There is almost no wind noise. The interior material quality is excellent and the fit and finish is superb. I am disappointed in the autostop performance. When it does activate (when is hard to predict) the engine has an annoying shudder when it stops as well as restarts. I have driven other GM models that are much better. The transmission shifts very well and doesn't seem to have a problem managing 8 gears. Although I like the hard inside cover for the sunroof, the roof itself does not seem to open as far as the previous version and it looks a bit clunky from the outside when open. The Cue system is much faster than before I have no problem with the controls at all. I did expect the Navigation system to have a more colorful display and I can't see how to name a route for future use. The gooseneck trunk hinges seem to be a step backwards from the articulated system of the Gen II model. The front seats are better than before but still not all that great for longer trips. Overall, I am very satisfied by this new CTS. Update 1 year after purchase: I did have a transmission issue that was annoying. After a stop with the auto stop/start active, the transmission would have an abrupt 1-2 shift. It did that since new and i realized that it couldn't be normal. GM replaced the transmission and the problem is gone--it apparently was a manufacturing defect and not a common problem. I replaced the run flat tires with conventional tires and that eliminated the road noise that I was complaining about. The gas mileage is outstanding in all around driving. Overall this is the best car I have had. It is a pleasure to drive.
