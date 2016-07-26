Used 2016 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

If you owned a Gen II CTS, this one will be better in every category. The new V6 is very strong and I'm averaging about 26 MPG in all around suburban driving. The interior is very quiet but the road noise from the front is the only complaint I have. There is almost no wind noise. The interior material quality is excellent and the fit and finish is superb. I am disappointed in the autostop performance. When it does activate (when is hard to predict) the engine has an annoying shudder when it stops as well as restarts. I have driven other GM models that are much better. The transmission shifts very well and doesn't seem to have a problem managing 8 gears. Although I like the hard inside cover for the sunroof, the roof itself does not seem to open as far as the previous version and it looks a bit clunky from the outside when open. The Cue system is much faster than before I have no problem with the controls at all. I did expect the Navigation system to have a more colorful display and I can't see how to name a route for future use. The gooseneck trunk hinges seem to be a step backwards from the articulated system of the Gen II model. The front seats are better than before but still not all that great for longer trips. Overall, I am very satisfied by this new CTS. Update 1 year after purchase: I did have a transmission issue that was annoying. After a stop with the auto stop/start active, the transmission would have an abrupt 1-2 shift. It did that since new and i realized that it couldn't be normal. GM replaced the transmission and the problem is gone--it apparently was a manufacturing defect and not a common problem. I replaced the run flat tires with conventional tires and that eliminated the road noise that I was complaining about. The gas mileage is outstanding in all around driving. Overall this is the best car I have had. It is a pleasure to drive.

