Used 2016 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
CTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    72,514 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $16,775

    $3,019 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    22,791 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $21,990

    $3,907 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    35,342 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,543

    $2,782 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    43,590 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,790

    $2,857 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Standard in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Standard

    63,474 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,900

    $4,079 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Brown
    certified

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    32,349 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,898

    $3,969 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Standard in Red
    certified

    2016 Cadillac CTS Standard

    33,859 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,598

    $2,983 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    certified

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    32,741 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,999

    $3,238 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Performance in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Cadillac CTS Performance

    37,919 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $25,999

    $3,677 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Standard in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Standard

    50,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,816

    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    40,535 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,347

    $2,324 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    38,842 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,379

    $2,489 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    28,677 miles

    $23,961

    $1,722 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    certified

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    47,879 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $23,990

    $2,810 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    40,202 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,750

    $2,047 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    38,045 miles

    $21,990

    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Premium

    33,264 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $26,983

    $1,259 Below Market
    
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    56,325 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,988

    $2,704 Below Market
    

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,554 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

Overall Consumer Rating
3.922 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Everything is better than the previous CTS
Next2pool,07/26/2016
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
If you owned a Gen II CTS, this one will be better in every category. The new V6 is very strong and I'm averaging about 26 MPG in all around suburban driving. The interior is very quiet but the road noise from the front is the only complaint I have. There is almost no wind noise. The interior material quality is excellent and the fit and finish is superb. I am disappointed in the autostop performance. When it does activate (when is hard to predict) the engine has an annoying shudder when it stops as well as restarts. I have driven other GM models that are much better. The transmission shifts very well and doesn't seem to have a problem managing 8 gears. Although I like the hard inside cover for the sunroof, the roof itself does not seem to open as far as the previous version and it looks a bit clunky from the outside when open. The Cue system is much faster than before I have no problem with the controls at all. I did expect the Navigation system to have a more colorful display and I can't see how to name a route for future use. The gooseneck trunk hinges seem to be a step backwards from the articulated system of the Gen II model. The front seats are better than before but still not all that great for longer trips. Overall, I am very satisfied by this new CTS. Update 1 year after purchase: I did have a transmission issue that was annoying. After a stop with the auto stop/start active, the transmission would have an abrupt 1-2 shift. It did that since new and i realized that it couldn't be normal. GM replaced the transmission and the problem is gone--it apparently was a manufacturing defect and not a common problem. I replaced the run flat tires with conventional tires and that eliminated the road noise that I was complaining about. The gas mileage is outstanding in all around driving. Overall this is the best car I have had. It is a pleasure to drive.
Report abuse
