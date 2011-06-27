Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews
American Work Horse
This truck is absolutly outstanding. Before I owned it, a rancher out in the Houston area owned it. He had to haul horse trailers, trailers with hay bales, tractors, you name it. From what the dealership told us, the previous owner had it stuck in a river for three days. The only thing needing replacement was the computer system. Since we have had it, all i have had to replace was a fuel pump. ive dont everything imaginable in this truck. I can cruise at 85 no problem. You wouldent even know that my 30' rv was behind the truck because it doesnt strain the engine at all. This truck is perfect for anything. No matter what you put it through, it wont stop. EVER
Best truck ever
I bought this truck new. It's the best, and I have not had a single problem. I put a 6in lift with dual front shocks, and 36x12.5x20R on the truck. It keeps it riding like a truck, I also put intake, programmer and exhaust on it. That's all it needed, it does anything and goes anywhere. Wouldn't change a thing on it.
Long Term Review
Duramax/Allison HD LT. This has by far been the absolute best Truck I have ever owned, bar none! In 35 years I have owned all Big 3 Trucks, this is an nearing an excellent choice. I get 22 MPG HWY, 17 City, and 12 with a Truck Camper and 5K LB Boat trailer. If you are considering this model in the used market, make sure LOF's were done, and you'd have a gem through 300K miles easy! It's a joy to operate this machine. I have kept it mostly stock with the exception of replacing the Gum Wrapper bumper with an aftermarket Ranch Hand 300 LB thick Steel Tube/Diamondplate one, providing substantial front end protection. This truck is a winner all around otherwise. I'd NEVER consider an impor
'05 GMC
Great truck, '05 GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax is the king of diesels. Wish it had bigger wheels/tires(17-18"), and the interior stinks if trying to sleep. Front seats do not recline all the way, very uncomforable to sleep in. I drive long distances through the night at times and know I cant sleep in this truck. Only mechanical drawback/weak link is the Allison transmission. It is weak and needs more beef, especially in the torque converter and C3/C4 clutchs.
2500 HD silverado EXTENDED CAB LT
I spend at least 4 hours and 225 miles a day - 5 days a week, driving the '05 Silverado. Safety, comfort, and performance is a requirment for the truck I drive. This truck fulfills these requirments very nicely. The truck's four wheel disk brakes enables it to stop {loaded-3200lbs} quickly and safely. The interior is quiet and spacious. The large 8 way adjustable seats are akin to the recliner in my den. The lofty view of the road from this seat is unparalelled to any truck I have driven. The 6L engine enables me to move 3,000 lb. loads with ease. With the cruise control set, interstate driving is a pleasure with no downshifts for grade changes.
Sponsored cars related to the Silverado 2500HD
Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer