Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Consumer Reviews

American Work Horse chevyguy9 , 08/25/2012 18 of 18 people found this review helpful This truck is absolutly outstanding. Before I owned it, a rancher out in the Houston area owned it. He had to haul horse trailers, trailers with hay bales, tractors, you name it. From what the dealership told us, the previous owner had it stuck in a river for three days. The only thing needing replacement was the computer system. Since we have had it, all i have had to replace was a fuel pump. ive dont everything imaginable in this truck. I can cruise at 85 no problem. You wouldent even know that my 30' rv was behind the truck because it doesnt strain the engine at all. This truck is perfect for anything. No matter what you put it through, it wont stop. EVER

Best truck ever jimjim190 , 08/21/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I bought this truck new. It's the best, and I have not had a single problem. I put a 6in lift with dual front shocks, and 36x12.5x20R on the truck. It keeps it riding like a truck, I also put intake, programmer and exhaust on it. That's all it needed, it does anything and goes anywhere. Wouldn't change a thing on it.

Long Term Review RetiredGuns , 08/25/2009 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Duramax/Allison HD LT. This has by far been the absolute best Truck I have ever owned, bar none! In 35 years I have owned all Big 3 Trucks, this is an nearing an excellent choice. I get 22 MPG HWY, 17 City, and 12 with a Truck Camper and 5K LB Boat trailer. If you are considering this model in the used market, make sure LOF's were done, and you'd have a gem through 300K miles easy! It's a joy to operate this machine. I have kept it mostly stock with the exception of replacing the Gum Wrapper bumper with an aftermarket Ranch Hand 300 LB thick Steel Tube/Diamondplate one, providing substantial front end protection. This truck is a winner all around otherwise. I'd NEVER consider an impor

'05 GMC kruzan , 10/23/2006 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great truck, '05 GMC Sierra 2500HD Duramax is the king of diesels. Wish it had bigger wheels/tires(17-18"), and the interior stinks if trying to sleep. Front seats do not recline all the way, very uncomforable to sleep in. I drive long distances through the night at times and know I cant sleep in this truck. Only mechanical drawback/weak link is the Allison transmission. It is weak and needs more beef, especially in the torque converter and C3/C4 clutchs.