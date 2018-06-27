Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX for Sale Near Me

Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center - Durango / Colorado

Vehicle Details This unit has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The vehicle has lots of cargo space. The Buick Regal TourX will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. This model will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes the Buick Regal TourX perfect for the long summer road trips. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this unit will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. This mid-size car has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This unit is a versatile vehicle. This mid-size car is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. Equipment Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this mid-size car. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. Protect this mid-size car from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this unit. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on it. This Buick Regal TourX has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this Buick Regal TourX. This mid-size car has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the Buick Regal TourX. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in the Buick Regal TourX. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This Buick Regal TourX is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. The traction control system on this mid-size car instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This mid-size car is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Packages DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1: includes (T4L) LED headlamps; (T95) cornering lamps; (TR7) headlamps with auto leveling; (UD7) Rear Park Assist; (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE: includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation; (U2M) HD Radio; (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system; (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter System and (UDD) display HEADLAMPS: LED HEADLAMP CONTROL: LEVELING SYSTEM; AUTOMATIC LAMPS: CORNERING LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: BOSE PREMIUM 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM AUDIO SYSTEM: SIRIUSXM AND HD RADIO ANTENNA: REAR INTEGRATED DIVERSITY DISPLAY: DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM REAR PARK ASSIST: ULTRASONIC WITH AUDIBLE WARNING LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: W04GU8SX8J1134501

Stock: U2170

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-15-2020