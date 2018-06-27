Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 10,254 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,495$3,697 Below Market
McFarland Chevrolet Buick - Maysville / Kentucky
Only 5,105 Miles! Boasts 29 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Buick Regal TourX delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SUMMIT WHITE, SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, (U2M) HD Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter System and (UDD) display.*This Buick Regal TourX Comes Equipped with These Options *DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1 includes (T4L) LED headlamps, (T95) cornering lamps, (TR7) headlamps with auto leveling, (UD7) Rear Park Assist, (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert , REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, REAR PARK ASSIST, ULTRASONIC WITH AUDIBLE WARNING, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT, LAMPS, CORNERING, HEADLAMPS, LED Includes (T95) Cornering lamps and (TR7) headlamp control.), HEADLAMP CONTROL, LEVELING SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC, EBONY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents.* Why Buy From Us *The McFarland family has deep roots in the automotive industry and local communities in southern Ohio and northern Kentucky for over 60 years. The McFarland family now has the 4th generation working in their dealerships and still believe in quality customer service and selection. Their Chevrolet and Buick Certified Service technicians ensure that your vehicle gets the professional high quality service you expect. McFarland Chevrolet Buick is committed to finding you the new or pre-owned vehicle you need. McFarland's have been at the Maysville, KY location for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by McFarland Chevrolet Buick located at 609 Martin Luther King Jr. Hwy, Maysville, KY 41056 to make this car yours today!*Disclaimer*All prices are plus tax, title, license fees, and processing charges. Please contact us to verify availability and accuracy of vehicle equipment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX9J1045987
Stock: 0681P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-21-2019
- 23,574 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,988$3,198 Below Market
Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida
This Summit White 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence might be just the 4 dr wagon awd for you. Flaunting a stunning white exterior and a shale interior. Want to learn more? Call today for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX4J1084967
Stock: 19475BR
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 29,369 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$22,940$2,725 Below Market
Conley Subaru - Bradenton / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX6J1151181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 9,405 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,290
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Quicksilver Metallic 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +NAVIGATION +BOSE SOUND SYSTEM +HEATED SEATS +BACKUP CAMERA +PANORAMIC SUNROOF +ALL WHEEL DRIVE +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +USB INPUTS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX5J1128541
Stock: A128541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 41,000 milesGreat Deal
$24,490$1,720 Below Market
Gilleland Chevrolet Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 8-Speaker Audio System Feature, Compass, Driver Confidence Package #1, Driver Confidence Package #2, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Automatic Braking, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front Pedestrian Braking, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Panoramic Moonroof, Power windows, Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Premium audio system: IntelliLink, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8' Diagonal Color Nav (DISC), Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Certified. Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 21/29 City/Highway MPG 5 day return policy! Like it or return it, money back guarantee! One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX2J1064488
Stock: 206652A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred2,204 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,500$1,957 Below Market
King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland
King Auto is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Buick Regal Tour ..X WAGON Preferred only has 916mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! Once you see this Buick, you'll quickly see that this is the perfect vehicle for the outdoor junky! You'll even feel relaxed knowing that this All-Wheel drive vehicle will get you to where you are going no matter what may come your way. Also, with this Buick Regal TourX's dependable control you'll be able to drive into the sunset without a care in the world! Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The quintessential Buick -- This Buick Regal TourX Preferred speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX1J1175911
Stock: P15426
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 04-09-2020
- 12,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$24,874$909 Below Market
Morehart Murphy Regional Auto Center - Durango / Colorado
Vehicle Details This unit has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. The vehicle has lots of cargo space. The Buick Regal TourX will have plenty of room to safely transport your kids to the next ballgame or family outing. This model will stick to the ground on the sharpest of turns. With exceptional handling you will enjoy every curve of your favorite roads. Has plenty of room for the whole family! That makes the Buick Regal TourX perfect for the long summer road trips. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this unit will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. This mid-size car has durability you can depend on as the miles tick away. This unit is a versatile vehicle. This mid-size car is designed to handle any icy road condition that Mother Nature can throw at you. Your passengers will feel safe with stable braking and handling on all road conditions. Equipment Mid-sized cars are the perfect size. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Conquer any rainy, snowy, or icy road conditions this winter with the all wheel drive system on this mid-size car. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This unit features a high end BOSE stereo system. Protect this mid-size car from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this unit. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX has a clean CARFAX vehicle history report. This 2018 Buick Regal TourX features cruise control for long trips. Electronic Stability Control is one of many advanced safety features on it. This Buick Regal TourX has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in this Buick Regal TourX. This mid-size car has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. Enjoy the tried and true gasoline engine in the Buick Regal TourX. Help alleviate lower back pain with the driver seat lumbar support in the Buick Regal TourX. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. This Buick Regal TourX is outfitted with an OnStar communication system. The traction control system on this mid-size car instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. This mid-size car is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. Packages DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1: includes (T4L) LED headlamps; (T95) cornering lamps; (TR7) headlamps with auto leveling; (UD7) Rear Park Assist; (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE: includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation; (U2M) HD Radio; (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system; (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter System and (UDD) display HEADLAMPS: LED HEADLAMP CONTROL: LEVELING SYSTEM; AUTOMATIC LAMPS: CORNERING LICENSE PLATE BRACKET: FRONT AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE: BOSE PREMIUM 8-SPEAKER SYSTEM AUDIO SYSTEM: SIRIUSXM AND HD RADIO ANTENNA: REAR INTEGRATED DIVERSITY DISPLAY: DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM REAR PARK ASSIST: ULTRASONIC WITH AUDIBLE WARNING LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX8J1134501
Stock: U2170
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 1,635 milesTitle issue, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,984$687 Below Market
Graham Motors - Carlisle / Pennsylvania
This 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred is proudly offered by Carlisle Cadillac Buick GMC When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Buick Regal TourX Preferred, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Buick Regal TourX Preferred is a perfect addition to any home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX0J1159179
Stock: P1608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2019
- 26,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$22,994$441 Below Market
Elmwood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - East Providence / Rhode Island
* GREAT DEAL AT $22,994 * * Check out this 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred * * 2018 ** Buick * * Regal TourX * This Rioja Red Metallic 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred might be just the awd preferred 4dr wagon for you. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its charming rioja red metallic exterior pairs well with the black interior. Call or visit to talk with one of our vehicle specialists today! Contact Information: Elmwood Dodge, 625 Taunton Ave, East Providence, RI, 02914, Phone: (401) 226-0244. Call us for your test drive. Elmwood Dodge, where you buy for less!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX1J1083729
Stock: 53007A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,477 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$26,696$764 Below Market
Fisker of the Fox Valley - Appleton / Wisconsin
* Bergstrom Certified * Locally Owned, Serviced, & Purchased New from Bergstrom * Personal Use * One Owner * Clean Carfax * Odometer is 1744 miles below market average! 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence AWD White Frost 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated steering wheel, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Panoramic Moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning. 21/29 City/Highway MPG Why Buy from Bergstrom Automotive? A Team driven to deliver great guest service Upfront pricing, fast and friendly Negotiation free buying experience Non-commissioned sales team Price Protection Guarantee 3 days, no questions asked, money back guarantee Every vehicle comes with a warranty Two offers to purchase your vehicle Financing options for every credit situation Invested in our communities
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX3J1158363
Stock: T19246A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,995
Theel Motors - Rolla / North Dakota
It's not a throwback station wagon! This Regal Tour X is just that, a touring machine. Load up the family and your belongings in the spacious interior and hit the road. With it's panoramic sunroof, you'll be able to explore all the sights along the way. The heated leather seats and steering wheel invite to all-seasons exploration. We've added a Class 1 receiver hitch that lets you have the family bikes in tow. Ask your salesman about the GM Extended Limited Warranty that accompanies this great Buick.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX0J1069236
Stock: 2576A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,943 miles
$24,998
CarMax Centennial - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Las Vegas / Nevada
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NV, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX1J1130612
Stock: 19347884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 6,241 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$27,418
Leith Ford - Wendell / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 6,241! EPA 29 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, Onboard Communications System, All Wheel Drive, WiFi Hotspot, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SI... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Electrochromic rearview mirror. OPTION PACKAGES: SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE includes (IOT) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, (U2M) HD Radio, (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system, (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter System and (UDD) display, AUDIO SYSTEM, SIRIUSXM AND HD RADIO, REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM, TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), AUDIO SYSTEM, 8" DIAGONAL BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display, AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo, Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones, advanced voice recognition, in-vehicle apps, personalized profiles for infotainment and vehicle settings, includes greater memory, ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (250 hp [186.4 kW] @ 5400 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque (398 N-m) @ 3000 - 4000 rpm) (STD). PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner WHO WE ARE: Leith of Wendell carries the most complete selection of new and used vehicles available in North Carolina. We are your one stop shop for all your automotive needs. At Leith of Wendell, customer service is our number one priority. If you plan to buy you will always find the lowest prices and the best service at Leith of Wendell. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX2J1175805
Stock: ZU10636
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 29,112 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$20,990
Byers Volvo Cars - Columbus / Ohio
ALL WHEEL DRIVE SUPER LOW MILE WITH GRETA GAS MILEAGE A MUST SEE AND DRIVE PRICED BELOW THE CURRENT MARKET SO DON'T WAIT CALL NOW!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX3J1130372
Stock: V200373A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- certified
2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence4,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$27,498
Thomas Buick GMC - Johnstown / Pennsylvania
Our Thomas Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a rigorous 175- point inspection that mirror the OEM certification standards. All vehicles are required to meet all PA State Inspection safety and emissions requirements. All vehicles are sold with 2 keys, no branded titles, and no 'As-Is' vehicles are sold at Thomas. All vehicles are detailed at the time of sale AND each customer receives a vehicle inspection report and a vehicle history report so you can rest assured knowing that you are buying an excellent vehicle! ALL THOMAS PRE-OWNED VEHICLES ARE SOLD WITH TWICE THE STATE STANDARD ON TIRE TREAD AND BRAKE PADS! PLUS! FREE lifetime PA State Inspections! COURTESY VEHICLES AVAILABLE! #OURBESTPRICEUPFRONTEVERYDAY #CALLNOW @8142665844
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX2J1116797
Stock: UE116797
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 12,142 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,900
Tripe Chevrolet - Alma / Nebraska
1 owner off lease and barely driven AWD 2018 Buick Regal TourX. Yeah its a station wagon, butwith acolorcalled Smoked Pearl Metallic, DANG that just sounds sexy. Tinted windows would really sether off. If its safety features you want this girl has em. If its pep and fuel economy, she has a 2.0l turbo charged 4 cylinder power house. Yeah, I called a 4 banger a power house, this thing is pumping out the same HP as he big brother the 3.6l V6. Getting down to brass tacs we have no additional or hidden fees puts us already cheaper than those other guys and our friendly small town staff is always happy to help. We are as far from pushy, we are just here to help you get int you're new to youvehicle at a price you are happy with. Financing? Hell yeah we can finance, we have several banks in line to get you the best rate possible. You WILL NOT be upset you came to see us, this is how car buying should be done... just ask any of our extremely valued customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Preferred with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GU8SX3J1041417
Stock: 3367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-11-2018
- 26,632 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$26,998
CarMax Virginia Beach - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Virginia Beach / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX6J1147177
Stock: 19442097
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence6,333 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$29,890
Bayer Chevrolet Buick - Breckenridge / Texas
Certified. White Frost Tricoat 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence AWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged Call us directly at 1-844-695-6060! Delivery available upon request! Odometer is 12894 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPG Buick Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection WE PUT CUSTOMERS FIRST!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick Regal TourX Essence with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W04GV8SX5J1165508
Stock: 44764
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2018
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Regal TourX
- 5(63%)
- 4(26%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(4%)
- 1(4%)
Related Buick Regal TourX info
