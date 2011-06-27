  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,653$10,429$11,907
Clean$6,963$9,485$10,832
Average$5,583$7,597$8,682
Rough$4,203$5,709$6,531
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,279$11,015$13,011
Clean$6,622$10,018$11,836
Average$5,310$8,024$9,486
Rough$3,997$6,030$7,137
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,048$9,124$10,767
Clean$5,502$8,298$9,794
Average$4,412$6,646$7,850
Rough$3,321$4,994$5,906
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,755$6,675$7,699
Clean$4,326$6,071$7,004
Average$3,468$4,863$5,613
Rough$2,611$3,654$4,223
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,206$9,003$10,494
Clean$5,646$8,188$9,547
Average$4,527$6,558$7,652
Rough$3,408$4,928$5,756
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,685$7,362$8,792
Clean$4,263$6,696$7,998
Average$3,418$5,363$6,411
Rough$2,573$4,030$4,823
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,135$12,098$14,213
Clean$7,402$11,003$12,929
Average$5,935$8,813$10,363
Rough$4,468$6,622$7,796
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,972$7,525$8,888
Clean$4,524$6,844$8,085
Average$3,627$5,481$6,480
Rough$2,731$4,119$4,875
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,542$7,927$9,198
Clean$5,042$7,209$8,368
Average$4,043$5,774$6,707
Rough$3,043$4,339$5,045
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,515$4,952$5,718
Clean$3,198$4,504$5,201
Average$2,565$3,607$4,169
Rough$1,931$2,711$3,136
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,988$8,935$10,509
Clean$5,448$8,127$9,560
Average$4,368$6,509$7,663
Rough$3,288$4,891$5,765
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,706$9,006$10,230
Clean$6,101$8,191$9,307
Average$4,892$6,560$7,459
Rough$3,683$4,930$5,612
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,214$8,021$9,520
Clean$4,744$7,295$8,660
Average$3,804$5,843$6,941
Rough$2,864$4,391$5,222
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,701$10,143$11,980
Clean$6,097$9,225$10,898
Average$4,889$7,388$8,735
Rough$3,680$5,552$6,571
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,803$6,779$7,833
Clean$4,370$6,166$7,125
Average$3,504$4,938$5,711
Rough$2,638$3,711$4,296
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,300$12,107$14,138
Clean$7,551$11,011$12,862
Average$6,055$8,819$10,308
Rough$4,558$6,627$7,755
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,866$10,391$12,274
Clean$6,247$9,450$11,166
Average$5,009$7,569$8,949
Rough$3,771$5,688$6,733
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,765$7,594$9,106
Clean$4,335$6,907$8,284
Average$3,476$5,532$6,639
Rough$2,617$4,157$4,995
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,746$10,210$12,059
Clean$6,138$9,286$10,970
Average$4,921$7,437$8,793
Rough$3,705$5,589$6,615
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,522$11,205$13,170
Clean$6,844$10,191$11,981
Average$5,487$8,162$9,602
Rough$4,131$6,133$7,224
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,074$8,529$9,838
Clean$5,527$7,757$8,950
Average$4,431$6,213$7,173
Rough$3,336$4,669$5,397
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,364$8,552$9,718
Clean$5,790$7,778$8,841
Average$4,642$6,230$7,086
Rough$3,495$4,681$5,331
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,048$9,016$10,602
Clean$5,502$8,200$9,644
Average$4,412$6,568$7,730
Rough$3,321$4,935$5,815
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,803$9,880$11,522
Clean$6,189$8,985$10,482
Average$4,963$7,197$8,401
Rough$3,736$5,408$6,320
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,314$8,051$9,513
Clean$4,834$7,323$8,654
Average$3,876$5,865$6,936
Rough$2,918$4,407$5,218
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,137$7,892$9,363
Clean$4,674$7,178$8,518
Average$3,748$5,749$6,827
Rough$2,821$4,320$5,136
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,415$8,345$9,909
Clean$4,927$7,589$9,014
Average$3,950$6,078$7,224
Rough$2,974$4,568$5,435
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,304$9,540$11,268
Clean$5,735$8,677$10,251
Average$4,599$6,950$8,216
Rough$3,462$5,222$6,181
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,504$8,418$9,974
Clean$5,007$7,656$9,074
Average$4,015$6,132$7,272
Rough$3,023$4,608$5,471
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,011$6,217$7,396
Clean$3,649$5,654$6,728
Average$2,926$4,529$5,392
Rough$2,203$3,403$4,057
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,420$10,834$11,578
Clean$8,571$9,854$10,533
Average$6,872$7,892$8,442
Rough$5,173$5,931$6,351
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,977$8,532$9,894
Clean$5,438$7,759$9,000
Average$4,361$6,215$7,214
Rough$3,283$4,670$5,427
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,257$10,982$12,971
Clean$6,603$9,988$11,800
Average$5,294$8,000$9,458
Rough$3,985$6,011$7,115
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,945$7,582$8,989
Clean$4,499$6,895$8,178
Average$3,607$5,523$6,554
Rough$2,716$4,150$4,931
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,979$8,991$10,599
Clean$5,440$8,177$9,642
Average$4,361$6,549$7,728
Rough$3,283$4,921$5,814
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,722$5,633$6,653
Clean$3,386$5,123$6,052
Average$2,715$4,103$4,851
Rough$2,044$3,083$3,649
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,566$8,360$9,851
Clean$5,064$7,603$8,961
Average$4,060$6,089$7,182
Rough$3,057$4,576$5,403
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,226$8,171$9,745
Clean$4,755$7,432$8,865
Average$3,812$5,952$7,105
Rough$2,870$4,473$5,345
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,654 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,654 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,649 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,654 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ranges from $2,203 to $7,396, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.