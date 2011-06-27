Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,653
|$10,429
|$11,907
|Clean
|$6,963
|$9,485
|$10,832
|Average
|$5,583
|$7,597
|$8,682
|Rough
|$4,203
|$5,709
|$6,531
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,279
|$11,015
|$13,011
|Clean
|$6,622
|$10,018
|$11,836
|Average
|$5,310
|$8,024
|$9,486
|Rough
|$3,997
|$6,030
|$7,137
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,048
|$9,124
|$10,767
|Clean
|$5,502
|$8,298
|$9,794
|Average
|$4,412
|$6,646
|$7,850
|Rough
|$3,321
|$4,994
|$5,906
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,755
|$6,675
|$7,699
|Clean
|$4,326
|$6,071
|$7,004
|Average
|$3,468
|$4,863
|$5,613
|Rough
|$2,611
|$3,654
|$4,223
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,206
|$9,003
|$10,494
|Clean
|$5,646
|$8,188
|$9,547
|Average
|$4,527
|$6,558
|$7,652
|Rough
|$3,408
|$4,928
|$5,756
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,685
|$7,362
|$8,792
|Clean
|$4,263
|$6,696
|$7,998
|Average
|$3,418
|$5,363
|$6,411
|Rough
|$2,573
|$4,030
|$4,823
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,135
|$12,098
|$14,213
|Clean
|$7,402
|$11,003
|$12,929
|Average
|$5,935
|$8,813
|$10,363
|Rough
|$4,468
|$6,622
|$7,796
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,972
|$7,525
|$8,888
|Clean
|$4,524
|$6,844
|$8,085
|Average
|$3,627
|$5,481
|$6,480
|Rough
|$2,731
|$4,119
|$4,875
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,542
|$7,927
|$9,198
|Clean
|$5,042
|$7,209
|$8,368
|Average
|$4,043
|$5,774
|$6,707
|Rough
|$3,043
|$4,339
|$5,045
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,515
|$4,952
|$5,718
|Clean
|$3,198
|$4,504
|$5,201
|Average
|$2,565
|$3,607
|$4,169
|Rough
|$1,931
|$2,711
|$3,136
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,988
|$8,935
|$10,509
|Clean
|$5,448
|$8,127
|$9,560
|Average
|$4,368
|$6,509
|$7,663
|Rough
|$3,288
|$4,891
|$5,765
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,706
|$9,006
|$10,230
|Clean
|$6,101
|$8,191
|$9,307
|Average
|$4,892
|$6,560
|$7,459
|Rough
|$3,683
|$4,930
|$5,612
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,214
|$8,021
|$9,520
|Clean
|$4,744
|$7,295
|$8,660
|Average
|$3,804
|$5,843
|$6,941
|Rough
|$2,864
|$4,391
|$5,222
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,701
|$10,143
|$11,980
|Clean
|$6,097
|$9,225
|$10,898
|Average
|$4,889
|$7,388
|$8,735
|Rough
|$3,680
|$5,552
|$6,571
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,803
|$6,779
|$7,833
|Clean
|$4,370
|$6,166
|$7,125
|Average
|$3,504
|$4,938
|$5,711
|Rough
|$2,638
|$3,711
|$4,296
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,300
|$12,107
|$14,138
|Clean
|$7,551
|$11,011
|$12,862
|Average
|$6,055
|$8,819
|$10,308
|Rough
|$4,558
|$6,627
|$7,755
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,866
|$10,391
|$12,274
|Clean
|$6,247
|$9,450
|$11,166
|Average
|$5,009
|$7,569
|$8,949
|Rough
|$3,771
|$5,688
|$6,733
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,765
|$7,594
|$9,106
|Clean
|$4,335
|$6,907
|$8,284
|Average
|$3,476
|$5,532
|$6,639
|Rough
|$2,617
|$4,157
|$4,995
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,746
|$10,210
|$12,059
|Clean
|$6,138
|$9,286
|$10,970
|Average
|$4,921
|$7,437
|$8,793
|Rough
|$3,705
|$5,589
|$6,615
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,522
|$11,205
|$13,170
|Clean
|$6,844
|$10,191
|$11,981
|Average
|$5,487
|$8,162
|$9,602
|Rough
|$4,131
|$6,133
|$7,224
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,074
|$8,529
|$9,838
|Clean
|$5,527
|$7,757
|$8,950
|Average
|$4,431
|$6,213
|$7,173
|Rough
|$3,336
|$4,669
|$5,397
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,364
|$8,552
|$9,718
|Clean
|$5,790
|$7,778
|$8,841
|Average
|$4,642
|$6,230
|$7,086
|Rough
|$3,495
|$4,681
|$5,331
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,048
|$9,016
|$10,602
|Clean
|$5,502
|$8,200
|$9,644
|Average
|$4,412
|$6,568
|$7,730
|Rough
|$3,321
|$4,935
|$5,815
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,803
|$9,880
|$11,522
|Clean
|$6,189
|$8,985
|$10,482
|Average
|$4,963
|$7,197
|$8,401
|Rough
|$3,736
|$5,408
|$6,320
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,314
|$8,051
|$9,513
|Clean
|$4,834
|$7,323
|$8,654
|Average
|$3,876
|$5,865
|$6,936
|Rough
|$2,918
|$4,407
|$5,218
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,137
|$7,892
|$9,363
|Clean
|$4,674
|$7,178
|$8,518
|Average
|$3,748
|$5,749
|$6,827
|Rough
|$2,821
|$4,320
|$5,136
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,415
|$8,345
|$9,909
|Clean
|$4,927
|$7,589
|$9,014
|Average
|$3,950
|$6,078
|$7,224
|Rough
|$2,974
|$4,568
|$5,435
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab LS 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,304
|$9,540
|$11,268
|Clean
|$5,735
|$8,677
|$10,251
|Average
|$4,599
|$6,950
|$8,216
|Rough
|$3,462
|$5,222
|$6,181
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,504
|$8,418
|$9,974
|Clean
|$5,007
|$7,656
|$9,074
|Average
|$4,015
|$6,132
|$7,272
|Rough
|$3,023
|$4,608
|$5,471
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,011
|$6,217
|$7,396
|Clean
|$3,649
|$5,654
|$6,728
|Average
|$2,926
|$4,529
|$5,392
|Rough
|$2,203
|$3,403
|$4,057
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,420
|$10,834
|$11,578
|Clean
|$8,571
|$9,854
|$10,533
|Average
|$6,872
|$7,892
|$8,442
|Rough
|$5,173
|$5,931
|$6,351
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,977
|$8,532
|$9,894
|Clean
|$5,438
|$7,759
|$9,000
|Average
|$4,361
|$6,215
|$7,214
|Rough
|$3,283
|$4,670
|$5,427
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,257
|$10,982
|$12,971
|Clean
|$6,603
|$9,988
|$11,800
|Average
|$5,294
|$8,000
|$9,458
|Rough
|$3,985
|$6,011
|$7,115
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,945
|$7,582
|$8,989
|Clean
|$4,499
|$6,895
|$8,178
|Average
|$3,607
|$5,523
|$6,554
|Rough
|$2,716
|$4,150
|$4,931
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,979
|$8,991
|$10,599
|Clean
|$5,440
|$8,177
|$9,642
|Average
|$4,361
|$6,549
|$7,728
|Rough
|$3,283
|$4,921
|$5,814
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab LT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,722
|$5,633
|$6,653
|Clean
|$3,386
|$5,123
|$6,052
|Average
|$2,715
|$4,103
|$4,851
|Rough
|$2,044
|$3,083
|$3,649
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,566
|$8,360
|$9,851
|Clean
|$5,064
|$7,603
|$8,961
|Average
|$4,060
|$6,089
|$7,182
|Rough
|$3,057
|$4,576
|$5,403
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab LS Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,226
|$8,171
|$9,745
|Clean
|$4,755
|$7,432
|$8,865
|Average
|$3,812
|$5,952
|$7,105
|Rough
|$2,870
|$4,473
|$5,345