Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V for Sale Near Me

Contact Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG. This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE AND NAVIGATION Navigation System Premium Sound System UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE Universal Garage Door Opener CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT Blind Spot Monitor SENSOR, INCLINATION DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Rear Side Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Intermittent Wipers Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS Premium Sound System SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Heads-Up Display TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8-Speed A/T A/T CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION Aluminum Wheels JET BLACK WITH MORELLO RED ACCENTS, LEATHER W/SUEDED MICROFIBER INSERTS AND SEATBACKS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT, RAINSENSE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT HEADLAMPS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HID headlights ADVANCED SECURITY PACKAGE Security System LOCKING STEERING COLUMN REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Cross-Traffic Alert CALIPERS, RED BREMBO REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED MICROFIBER FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR FORWARD COLLISION ALERT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP LPO, BLACK CHROME REAR TRIM ENGINE, 3.6L V6 TWIN TURBO SIDI, DOHC, VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged LUXURY PACKAGE Navigation System Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Telematics Pass-Through Rear Seat MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory SEATS, RECARO PERFORMANCE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG with a full CARFAX history report. This exceptional 2018 ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG has passed the Cadillac stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. This Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 24,783mi put on this Cadillac. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Cadillac ATS-V Sedan. This Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal 'wear and tear'. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this Cadillac ATS-V Sedan comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty. A simple firing of the ignition is all you need to know this awesome machine has speed. The kind that is supercharged with adrenaline. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AL5SY2J0150420

Stock: 5083621

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-31-2020