Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V for Sale Near Me

- 13,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,500$3,473 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Highly desirable with thrilling performance and the ultimate in refinement, our One Owner 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan in Phantom Gray Metallic is an automotive triumph! Motivated by a 3.6 Liter Twin Turbo V6 that delivers 464hp while tethered to a paddle-shifted 8 Speed Automatic transmission that keeps you close to the action while propelling to 60mph in a mind-numbing 3.8 seconds, as Magnetic Ride Control and Brembo performance brakes keep you confident and in command. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this Rear Wheel Drive sedan scoring near 25mpg on the highway. Visually dramatic, our ATS-V Sedan looks modern and fierce. Designed down to every detail for your satisfaction, it features a wealth of amenities including heated leather sport front seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, keyless entry/ignition, and a prominent color driver information display in the gauge cluster. Bluetooth, wireless cell phone charging, full-color navigation, the CUE infotainment system, available WiFi, and a premium Bose sound system keep you perpetually indulged and in touch with your digital world. Rest assured that Cadillac's advanced safety features have been meticulously engineered to keep you out of harm's way as you enjoy this sublime driving experience. You'll also appreciate a backup camera, OnStar, with automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Reward yourself with the distinction and automotive excellence of this ATS-V. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SYXJ0124261
Stock: 124261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 5,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,900$1,794 Below Market
Subaru of Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
Black 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Base 3.6L V6 RWD Certified. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SY4J0121100
Stock: 7688P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 7,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,999
Flow Chevrolet Buick GMC - Winston Salem / North Carolina
HEATED LEATHER SEATS!, SUNROOF/MOONROOF!, BACK UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE!, CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER!, FACTORY CERTIFIED!, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, Bose Premium Surround Sound Speakers, Cadillac User Experience & Navigation, Front dual zone A/C, Lane Change Alert w/Side Blind Zone Alert, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav.Flow GM Auto Plaza is very proud to offer this fantastic 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Black Raven.Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * 172 Point Inspection * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty** All of our cars go through a comprehensive QRP Quality Renewal Process. Come check out Flow GM Auto Plaza's No haggle, No Pressure, Transparent, Easy, Fun, car shopping experience!! We have the most professional and courteous sales staff in North Carolina. Call our Internet Sales Dept at (336) 760-7077 to schedule a test drive, or visit https://www.flowauto.com . Thank you for allowing us to serve your automotive needs over the past 50 years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SY2J0155715
Stock: DF250274
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 9,509 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,998
CarMax Live Oak - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - San Antonio / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SY1J0161053
Stock: 19235842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,986
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan we recently got in. This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE AND NAVIGATION Navigation System Premium Sound System UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE Universal Garage Door Opener CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT Blind Spot Monitor SENSOR, INCLINATION DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Rear Side Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Intermittent Wipers Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFT CONTROLS RECEPTACLE, POWER, 110V AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS Premium Sound System SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Heads-Up Display SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO AND HD RADIO; SiriusXM HD Radio Satellite Radio TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8-Speed A/T A/T SUNROOF, POWER, SLIDING Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof ADAPTIVE REMOTE START Remote Engine Start WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT, RAINSENSE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers SHIELDED THEFT-DETERRENT ALARM SYSTEM, WITH DEDICATED POWER SOURCE Security System CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT HEADLAMPS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HID headlights ADVANCED SECURITY PACKAGE Security System LOCKING STEERING COLUMN REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Cross-Traffic Alert CALIPERS, RED BREMBO SEAT, REAR SPLIT-FOLDING Rear Bench Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR FORWARD COLLISION ALERT WHEELS, 18' Aluminum Wheels PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP REAR AXLE, 2.85 RATIO LIGHT PLATINUM W/JET BLACK SEATBACKS, LEATHER SEATS W/SUEDED MICROFIBER INSERTS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats HEAD-UP DISPLAY Heads-Up Display ENGINE, 3.6L V6 TWIN TURBO SIDI, DOHC, VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged LUXURY PACKAGE Navigation System Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Telematics Pass-Through Rear Seat MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory SEATS, RECARO PERFORMANCE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This vehicle has passed our highest inspection standards and is therefore awarded a Certified status. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan LUXURY PKG / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG / SUNROOF is the perfect example of the modern luxury. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS-V Sedan LUXURY PKG / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG / SUNROOF. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Cadillac ATS-V Sedan. Looking for a Cadillac ATS-V Sedan that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. This finely crafted vehicle is engineered to last. But just in case it doesn't, you can take comfort knowing it comes with a manufacturer's warranty. The incredible 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan LUXURY PKG / DRIVER AWARENESS PKG / SUNROOF is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one?
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SY3J0165556
Stock: 5082273A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 24,958 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,600
Finnicum Motor Company - Leesburg / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Crystal White Tricoat 2018 Cadillac ATS-V RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 17/25 City/Highway MPG 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Crystal White Tricoat, Jet Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, ***EXTRA CLEAN***, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **https://www.finnicummotorcompany.com/**, **LEATHER**, **NO ACCIDENTS**, **ONE OWNER**, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Navigation System/GPS, Power Locks.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL1RY3J0129333
Stock: 129333
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 24,785 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$53,986
Sewell Cadillac - Houston / Texas
Contact Sewell Cadillac of Houston - Preowned today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG. This Cadillac includes: CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE AND NAVIGATION Navigation System Premium Sound System UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE Universal Garage Door Opener CADILLAC USER EXPERIENCE WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION AM/FM Smart Device Integration Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player LANE CHANGE ALERT WITH SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT Blind Spot Monitor SENSOR, INCLINATION DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Rear Side Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Lane Keeping Assist Intermittent Wipers Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Rain Sensing Wipers AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE, BOSE PREMIUM SURROUND SOUND SPEAKERS Premium Sound System SAFETY AND SECURITY PACKAGE Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Heads-Up Display TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8-Speed A/T A/T CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION Aluminum Wheels JET BLACK WITH MORELLO RED ACCENTS, LEATHER W/SUEDED MICROFIBER INSERTS AND SEATBACKS Leather Seats Premium Synthetic Seats WIPERS, FRONT INTERMITTENT, RAINSENSE Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers CRYSTAL WHITE TRICOAT HEADLAMPS, HIGH INTENSITY DISCHARGE HID headlights ADVANCED SECURITY PACKAGE Security System LOCKING STEERING COLUMN REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT Cross-Traffic Alert CALIPERS, RED BREMBO REAR AXLE, 3.73 RATIO LANE KEEP ASSIST WITH LANE DEPARTURE WARNING Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED MICROFIBER FOLLOWING DISTANCE INDICATOR FORWARD COLLISION ALERT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP LPO, BLACK CHROME REAR TRIM ENGINE, 3.6L V6 TWIN TURBO SIDI, DOHC, VVT V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel Turbocharged LUXURY PACKAGE Navigation System Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Telematics Pass-Through Rear Seat MEMORY PACKAGE Mirror Memory Seat Memory SEATS, RECARO PERFORMANCE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG with a full CARFAX history report. This exceptional 2018 ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG has passed the Cadillac stringent standards and has been hand-selected to become a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. The quality of this vehicle will undoubtedly ensure a worry-free buying experience. This Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. The ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 24,783mi put on this Cadillac. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Cadillac ATS-V Sedan. This Cadillac ATS-V Sedan CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION / RECARO SEATING / LUXURY PKG is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal 'wear and tear'. Unexpected repairs happen on all vehicles, but this Cadillac ATS-V Sedan comes with the protection of the manufacturer's warranty. A simple firing of the ignition is all you need to know this awesome machine has speed. The kind that is supercharged with adrenaline. If you're looking for a one-of-a-kind automobile, look no further.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL5SY2J0150420
Stock: 5083621
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 34,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
D'ELLA Cadillac - Queensbury / New York
Cadillac Certified, GREAT MILES 34,689! V-Series trim. Heated Leather Seats, Onboard Communications System, iPod/MP3 Input, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, Turbo Charged, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Heated Seats. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls. EXPERTS RAVE Edmunds.com explains 'This suspension gives the ATS-V exceptional control at the racetrack, but also impressive comfort on normal roads and highways. It's easily the sharpest and most agile car in its class.'. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AutoCheck One Owner 172-Point Vehicle Inspection, including road test performed by trained Cadillac technicians, 6 years or 100,000-mile of Limited Warranty from original in-service date. $0 Deductible warranties, All scheduled maintenance performed and up to date, Can be serviced at any Cadillac dealer nationwide, Digitally equipped vehicles are eligible for 3 trial months of OnStar Directions and Connections, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance with Courtesy Transportation, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package WHO WE ARE Visit the area's premier Buick and GMC dealer, D'ELLA Buick GMC, to get everything you'd want from a dealership. We're here to help you get on the road with the vehicle that you want, obtain affordable financing, and have the best customer service in the area. Stop by and visit us at 293 Quaker Road in Queensbury, NY today! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL1RY5J0154217
Stock: 17232
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 11,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,003$2,121 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 18906 miles below market average!Red Obsession Tintcoat 2017 Cadillac ATS-VRWD 3.6L V6 8-Speed AutomaticFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY8H0118137
Stock: PJA118137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 15,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,995$3,306 Below Market
All Things Automotive - Mc Connellsburg / Pennsylvania
Here's another one you won't find very easily. Check out this 2017 Cadillac ATS-V in Crystal White Tricoat with a high performance 3.6L twin turbo V6! This car is decked with all the options like, heated leather seats, navigation, moon roof, forward collision warning with lane keep assist, Heads up display, Bose Premium sound with am/fm/xm radio, remote start, back up camera, ground effects, spoiler, and 18 sport wheels. While in our shop, it received an oil change, complete brake service, tire rotation, and a fresh PA state inspection!!!Thinking of making a trip to ATA? Check out our reviews on Facebook and Google to see what our customers are saying about us! ALSO We guarantee Maryland and West Virginia state inspection! Need accessories with our vehicle? Our CarQuest Parts and Accessories store has you covered! Your time is important to us and we strive to make this easy with straightforward pricing, no hidden fees, and a non-commission sales staff!! Please call, email or text for more information. We are confident you'll find your visit to All Things Automotive very refreshing!! Your hometown car store!!! - Right across from Richards Farm and Dairy in scenic Fulton County. #RelyonATA.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY4H0143375
Stock: ZPC3H375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 9,506 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,989$2,470 Below Market
Joe Machens Ford Lincoln - Columbia / Missouri
2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base Velocity Red Advanced Security Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Driver Awareness Package, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Luxury Package, Power Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" x 9" Fr & 18" x 9.5" Rr Dark Finish.If you live in Columbia, Jefferson City, Mexico, Fulton, Moberly, Sedalia, Camdenton, Montgomery City, St Louis, Kansas City or anywhere else in Missouri you can be sure that we will provide you the best value on the best selection of vehicles. With over 1,000 new, pre-owned and certified vehicles available at our Columbia location, we are your one stop when you are shopping for your next vehicle! When you decide on your vehicle, we offer top notch, on-site financial services professionals who will make qualifying for your lease or loan a simple, easy process. After the sale, our Ford and Lincoln Certified Service Department will keep you on the road with quality Ford and Lincoln parts and guaranteed labor. Stop by and see us in person, give us a call or visit us at www.machensford.com Joe Machens Ford Lincoln has been serving Missouri for 50 years. Our commitment to service continues with one simple goal: to treat you so well that you don’t want to do business anywhere else!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY1H0202316
Stock: F10047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 24,181 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,920
Volvo Cars of Edinburg - Edinburg / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SYXH0197425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Cadillac ATS-V16,079 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$47,777$3,946 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
SUPER RARE 6-SPEED MANUAL ATS-V / CLEAN CARFAX & 1 OWNER / ONLY 16,000 MILES / MSRP WAS $76,600 / FULL CARBON FIBER PKG $5000 / RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS $2300 / LUXURY SEATING PKG $2500 / PERFORMANCE DATA RECORDER $2300 / POWER SUNROOF $1050 / GOLD BREMBO BRAKES $595 / SAFETY & SECURITY PKG $1850 / NAVIGATION / BOSE SURROUND SOUND / CARBON FIBER INTERIOR TRIM2017 Cadillac ATS-V 3.6L V6 RWD 6-Speed Manual4D Sedan, 3.6L V6, 6-Speed Manual, RWD, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Advanced Security Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Brake assist, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Carbon Fiber Package, Composite Non-Carbon Black Rocker Extensions, Dark Gold Brembo Calipers, Driver Awareness Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual-Stage Frontal Air Bags, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Extra-Aero Rear Spoiler, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, License Plate Front Mounting Package, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Split-Folding Seat, Recaro Performance Seats, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Spoiler, Sport Alloy Pedals, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Wheels: 18 x 9 Fr/18 x 9.5 Rr Polished Finish.Odometer is 11204 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY4H0167966
Stock: CPR3685
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 9,110 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$44,997$1,278 Below Market
Car Web - Fredericksburg / Virginia
**CAR WEB CERTIFIED** 2017 CADILLAC ATS-V COUPE with ONLY ONE OWNER AND A CLEAN CAR FAX REPORT. UNDER FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY..... ONLY 8,000 miles.....Black on Black loaded with options like driver assist, heads up display, navigation, back up camera, power moon roof, 19 polished wheels, rear spoiler, blue tooth, XM radio, blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise and so much more! Please visit our web site at www.carwebinc.com for more detailed information and a free car fax report. To set up an appointment for test drive, please contact our sales team at 571-383-8106. Vehicle sold with 1 month or 1000 mile power train warranty. Price excludes tax, tag, title and processing fee of $699.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY6H0203493
Stock: P8719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2019
- 21,379 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$42,438$1,038 Below Market
Tasca Buick GMC - Woonsocket / Rhode Island
Family Owned and Operated for 4 Generations. ' Dealerrater ' Dealer of the Year for 7 Consecutive Years. 7 Day Money Back Guarantee. ' You Will Be Satisfied!!! ' Call 401-762-2300 or Visit Us at 55 Fortin Drive in Woonsocket RI!!! Black Raven 2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base 3.6L V6 8-Speed Automatic RWD Clean Car Fax *, Clean AutoCheck *, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, 7 Speakers, Adaptive Remote Start, Advanced Security Package, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 9-Speaker Audio System Feature, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Delay-off headlights, Driver Awareness Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Shift Knob, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Package, Memory seat, Performance Front Bucket Seats, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control System, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Sport Alloy Pedals, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Hooks, Universal Home Remote.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY4H0119110
Stock: U3073
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 1,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,998
Jim Hoffpauir Cadillac - Lampasas / Texas
CARBON FIBER PACKAGE! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 27538 miles below market average! Pearl 2017 Cadillac ATS-V **AT JIM HOFFPAUIR INC- WE ONLY ADVERTISE PRICES WITH REBATES THAT EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR!! - IT'S A BETTER WAY TO BUY YOUR NEXT VEHICLE - IT'S THE JIM HOFFPAUIR INC!!** Please understand that there may be additional rebates which you could be entitled to and receive! Contact us to confirm availability and pricing! Remote Start, Premium Wheels, Premium Audio Package, Navigation Package, Heated Leather Seats, Bose Premium Audio Package, Recaro Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Carbon Fiber Package, 110-Volt Power Receptacle, Advanced Security Package, Bose Premium Surround Sound 10-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Carbon Fiber Package, Composite Non-Carbon Black Rocker Extensions, Driver Awareness Package, Extra-Aero Rear Spoiler, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Intermittent RainSense Wipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Inclination Sensor, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Leather Seat Trim w/Sueded Microfiber Inserts, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Fuel Door, Locking Wheel Lugs, Luxury Package, Premium All-Weather Floor Mats, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Split-Folding Seat, Recaro Performance Seats, Safety & Security Package, Shielded Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Sport Alloy Pedals, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddle Shift Controls, Sueded Microfiber Shifter, Sueded Microfiber Steering Wheel, Universal Home Remote. Schedule a no hassle test drive today! One of our highly trained Product Specialists will be happy to show you the vehicle that meets your needs! Take a drive, trust me it'll be well worth it! Let us show you the respect you deserve and the value we provide in every purchase! Thank You! Proudly Serving Lampasas, Lometa, Goldthwaite, Kempner, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, Temple, Waco, Gatesville, Georgetown, Round Rock, Austin just to name a few.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN5SY6H0186633
Stock: 7758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 5 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$69,998
Cadillac of Turnersville - Turnersville / New Jersey
2019 Cadillac ATS-V Base Clean CARFAX. - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Performance Front Bucket Seats, Leather with Sueded Microfiber Inserts & Seatbacks, Radio: Cadillac User Experience, Carpeted Front Floor Mats, Carpeted Rear Floor Mats, Gray Brembo Calipers, Carbon Fiber Package, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Tire Inflation Kit, SiriusXM Radio, Recovery Hooks, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Voltmeter, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 7 Speakers, Compass, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Emergency communication system: OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable, Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Aux. Audio Input, Carbon Fiber Trim, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, OnStar, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks, Vanity Mirrors RS -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Cadillac ATS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AL1RY8K0126932
Stock: K0126932
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-28-2018
- certified
2017 Cadillac ATS-V32,836 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,299
Lockhart Cadillac of Fishers - Fishers / Indiana
The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are closely monitoring the outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and continuously assessing its potential impact on our operations. We are extending pick up and drop off abilities.We are still open and now are providing valet pickup and drop off for our sales and service departments for customers of the dealership. Stay home, and we'll come to you! We are committed to our customers health and safety.Certified. Phantom Gray Metallic 2017 Cadillac ATS-V RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.6L V6Home Delivery Available!, Schedule an At-Home Test Drive!, Carbon Fiber Package, Composite Non-Carbon Black Rocker Extensions, Extra-Aero Rear Spoiler.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Vehicle History * 172 Point Inspection * Roadside AssistanceHere at Lockhart, We Strive to Provide the Highest Quality Vehicles and Service. Stop by or Call Today to Experience the LOCKHART DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6AN1RY5H0203162
Stock: 20K520
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-24-2020
