Used 2018 Cadillac ATS-V for Sale Near Me

Joe Machens Ford Lincoln - Columbia / Missouri

2017 Cadillac ATS-V Base Velocity Red Advanced Security Package, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Bose Premium Surround Sound 12-Speaker System, Cadillac CUE & Navigation, Driver Awareness Package, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Gray Brembo Calipers, Head-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Lane Keep Assist w/Lane Departure Warning, Luxury Package, Power Sliding Sunroof, Preferred Equipment Group 1SV, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl w/Embedded Nav, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Remote keyless entry, Safety & Security Package, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Wheels: 18" x 9" Fr & 18" x 9.5" Rr Dark Finish.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac ATS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6AN1RY1H0202316

Stock: F10047A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020