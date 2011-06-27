Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,800
|$10,839
|$12,534
|Clean
|$8,440
|$10,384
|$11,993
|Average
|$7,720
|$9,475
|$10,911
|Rough
|$6,999
|$8,566
|$9,829
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,302
|$10,274
|$11,915
|Clean
|$7,962
|$9,843
|$11,401
|Average
|$7,282
|$8,982
|$10,373
|Rough
|$6,603
|$8,120
|$9,344
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,286
|$9,159
|$10,716
|Clean
|$6,988
|$8,775
|$10,253
|Average
|$6,391
|$8,007
|$9,329
|Rough
|$5,795
|$7,238
|$8,404
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,816
|$8,534
|$9,962
|Clean
|$6,537
|$8,176
|$9,532
|Average
|$5,979
|$7,460
|$8,672
|Rough
|$5,421
|$6,744
|$7,813
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,495
|$8,203
|$9,624
|Clean
|$6,229
|$7,859
|$9,209
|Average
|$5,697
|$7,171
|$8,378
|Rough
|$5,166
|$6,483
|$7,547
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,661
|$9,561
|$11,141
|Clean
|$7,348
|$9,160
|$10,660
|Average
|$6,721
|$8,358
|$9,699
|Rough
|$6,093
|$7,556
|$8,737
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,329
|$9,154
|$10,672
|Clean
|$7,029
|$8,770
|$10,212
|Average
|$6,429
|$8,002
|$9,291
|Rough
|$5,829
|$7,235
|$8,370
Estimated values
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,857
|$8,587
|$10,025
|Clean
|$6,576
|$8,227
|$9,592
|Average
|$6,015
|$7,506
|$8,727
|Rough
|$5,454
|$6,786
|$7,862