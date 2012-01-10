Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 120,574 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,598$2,579 Below Market
Holman Motors - Batavia / Ohio
Thank you for shopping Holman Motors. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T has a 2.0L 4 cyls engine, Automatic 6-Speed transmission. This vehicle is equipped with the following options: PRICES SLASHED!!! OUR LOSS IS YOUR GAIN* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Barrels of fun!! One of the best things about this Santa Fe is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump!! Optional equipment includes: Leather & Premium Equipment Package 05, Cargo Cover/Screen, Carpeted Floor Mats, Mudguards... Sale price listed does not include options that may have been installed by dealer. While every effort has been made to ensure accurate data, all vehicle items and prices are subject to change without notice. Accessories and color may vary. Vehicle photos displayed may be an example only. All inventory listed is subject to prior sale. Contact dealership sales representative at 888-516-0222 to verify all vehicle options and details on final price. Certain restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LA2DG035723
Stock: 44917A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 113,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$3,108 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SN4HF7DU029239
Stock: 29239A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 13,444 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,584$2,503 Below Market
Gettel Chevrolet Buick GMC - Punta Gorda / Florida
CarFax One Owner! -Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2013! Bluetooth, This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, has a great Moonstone Silver exterior, and a clean Gray interior! Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Aux Audio Input, AM/FM Radio Rear Spoiler, Stability Control, ABS Brakes Satellite Radio Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 1901 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, FL 33950. *Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealership's assistance for Customer to receive $1,000 Financing Assist credit; See dealer for complete details.**Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $1,000 Trade Assist credit; Trade Assist credit is provided by this dealership and not all trades may qualify for savings.; See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LB3DG124502
Stock: G692707A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 100,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,400$2,601 Below Market
Raptor Automotive - Fort Wayne / Indiana
** BLUETOOTH ** ** HEATED SEATS ** **CLEAN CAR FAX** ** AUTOMATIC ** ** SPORTY ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER DRIVER SEAT ** ** GREAT FIRST CAR ** ** ONLY 2 PREVIOUS OWNERS ** ** 5 MONTH / 5000 MILE WARRANTY (Ask dealer for details) ** gray Cloth. 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic and Overdrive 2.4L I4 DGI DOHC 16V 21/29 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 1261 miles below market average! 21/29 City/Highway MPGFor details visit us at www.RaptorAuto.com or give us a call at (260) 203-2137 to get pre-approved or schedule a test drive. Raptor Automotive is family owned and operated with a tight knit team ready to guide you through the buying process from features to financing. We offer a large selection of dependable vehicles that undergo a thorough inspection process. Raptor Automotive is an A+ accredited member of the Better Business Bureau. Find us on Facebook to check out the Raptor Family experience! When you're ready to stop by we're the big Green building on Lima Rd. just south of Dupont Rd. We look forward to seeing you. JOIN THE RAPTOR FAMILY THE DEALS ARE WILD!!! :)Additional costs of state tax title and documentation fee of $199.95 apply.Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LBXDG054271
Stock: R1906317
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,529 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$8,597
Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas
This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport features Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Smart Device Integration, Security System, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, and much more. At Lute Riley Honda you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZTDLB8DG038143
Stock: YDG038143
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 105,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,880$3,287 Below Market
James E Black Cadillac - Ebensburg / Pennsylvania
Hyundai replaced on recall complete new eingine with new block, crank, rods, bearings, head, cam, valves, lifters and water pump at 87,000 miles (have all warranty repair order documents to give next owner). 1 Retail owner and traded on new Cadillac, Fully serviced, never wrecked (clean Autocheck / Carfax history), non smoker.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZUDLB1DG029345
Stock: DZ9345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-13-2020
- 100,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,298$1,988 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida
Leather & Premium Equipment Pkg Popular Equipment Pkg Leather Seats Cargo Cover/Screen Cargo Tray Mudguards Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Beige; Seat Trim Juniper Green This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Doral today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. The long wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander and the Ford explorer. The long wheelbase model uses its light weight to its advantage with superior fuel economy and performance when compared to its competitors. The Santa Fe sport on the other hand has features like a standard 6-speed automatic that other companies may not offer. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe is an appealing option. This model sets itself apart with Spacious, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, 2-or 3-row seating, great warranty, and fuel efficient All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LB5DG091356
Stock: DG091356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 37,004 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,984$2,237 Below Market
Plattner Venice Superstore - Venice / Florida
Venice's Pre-Owned Super Store is the best place to buy a pre-owned vehicle.Guaranteed Lowest Prices in the Florida!!We will buy your car even if you don't buy oursCall 941-486-3636 to schedule appointment
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LA3DG022396
Stock: 5022396C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
- 49,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995
Eckert Hyundai - Denton / Texas
1-Owner...2013 Santa Fe Sport Technology Package FWD SUV with the added Comfort and Convenience Package, in the Tech Package, unit has all the correct options you want, in Mineral Gray with Gray leather ONLY 49,089 miles on it. This one has a factory MSRP of $32,350. Save thousand's on this one at Eckert Hyundai of Denton. Eckert Hyundai of Denton is the top selling Hyundai dealer of Certified Hyundai Pre-Owned vehicles in North Texas, with over 60 CPO units on the lot and inbound. This one will sell fast at this price, call 940-243-6200 to set up your test drive and viewing appointment today. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations...that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE. Come see why, Eckert Hyundai of Denton has been the highest rated dealer for Hyundai in customer sales satisfaction and customer service satisfaction since 1995. Family owned and operated by brothers Mike and Mark Eckert. Go to www.eckerthyundai.com and sign up for your $40 test drive offer, only from Eckert Hyundai of Denton, expires at end of month, go on line for complete details and sign up page. Easy, Enjoyable, Efficient...Exceeding Expectations, that's the ECKERT EXPERIENCE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LB3DG084924
Stock: 146740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,994 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,295$2,455 Below Market
Bill Luke Santan - Gilbert / Arizona
GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA AND BLUETOOTH CONNECTION!!Reviews:* Spacious interior; Sport model's strong and relatively economical turbo engine; available third-row seating; lengthy warranty. Source: EdmundsBill Luke Santan is a family owned and operated business that has done business the right way since 1927. You can buy with confidence! Unlike some of our competitors, our RECONDITIONING COSTS are INCLUDED in the sales price. Bill Luke Santan's price is based on Kelley Blue Book Price AdvisorTM - which allows you to see what other Arizona residents have paid for the same year, make and model of vehicle while considering vehicle mileage. See dealer for details or visit www.billlukesantan.com to see the difference for yourself!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZUDLA0DG117018
Stock: SM19829A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 88,193 milesGreat Deal
$9,937$2,340 Below Market
Lester Glenn Hyundai of Toms River - Toms River / New Jersey
Check out this gently-used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe we recently got in.This well-maintained Hyundai Santa Fe Sport comes complete with a CARFAX one-owner history report. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport.Enjoy the comfort and safety of this AWD Hyundai Santa Fe Sport equipped with many standard features found on other vehicles as optional equipment. In addition to being well-cared for, this Hyundai Santa Fe has very low mileage making it a rare find.This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is in great condition both inside and out. No abnormal "wear and tear". Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Hyundai Santa Fe Sport?The Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. The long wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander and the Ford explorer. The long wheelbase model uses its light weight to its advantage with superior fuel economy and performance when compared to its competitors. The Santa Fe sport on the other hand has features like a standard 6-speed automatic that other companies may not offer. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe is an appealing option. This model sets itself apart with Spacious, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, 2-or 3-row seating, great warranty, and fuel efficient.EXPERIENCE THE WAY CAR BUYING SHOULD BE... EXPERIENCE LESTER GLENN!!! Lester Glenn Mazda offers Free Oil Changes on every pre-owned vehicle purchased! Call now for more details: (732) 240-8834.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZUDLB3DG005919
Stock: DG00591B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 73,562 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$12,287$3,098 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Bronze BLUETOOTH, USB, NAVIGATION, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, REAR BACK UP CAMERA!!, GREAT TIRES!, GUARANTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!, BEAUTIFUL CONDITION, PUSH BUTTON START, POWER LIFT GATE, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER SEAT, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces.Odometer is 5312 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews: * Spacious interior; Sport model's strong and relatively economical turbo engine; available third-row seating; lengthy warranty. Source: EdmundsBeavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZW3LA5DG101370
Stock: B3787
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,879 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,500$1,936 Below Market
Crown Hyundai - Saint Petersburg / Florida
Includes Popular, Leather and Navigation Packages, a $5050 Value!!! Beautiful One Owner and includes our Crown Confidence Plan 100,000 Mile Warranty. Completely serviced and ready for you to enjoy. Live Market Pricing means you always get the best deal at Crown Hyundai. This 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS in Night Sky Pearl features: Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror w/Homelink Compass, Automatic Headlight Control, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Front Fog Lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Second Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Navigation Package, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Shift Knob, Popular Equipment Package, Power Driver Seat w/4-Way Lumbar Control, Power Front Passenger Seat, Premium Door Sill Plates, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD Radio/MP3 w/Navigation System, Rear-View Camera, Roof Side Rails, Side Mirror-Mounted Turn Signal Indicators. Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Awards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick CROWN CONFIDENCE PLAN CERTIFIED GUARANTEE includes our exclusive 101 point safety inspection, Carfax vehicle history report, 100,000 mile powertrain warranty for as long as you own your car, and our exclusive peace of mind 7 day or 500 mile exchange policy. Our 'no hassle, no games' pricing policy means that you receive the lowest internet 'live market price' on every vehicle, every day, only at Crown Hyundai. All prices plus sales tax, tag and titling, and dealer service fee of $799.95, which represents cost and profits to the selling dealer for items such as cleaning, inspecting, adjusting new vehicles and preparing documents related to the sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SNDHF0DU018695
Stock: DU018695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 85,154 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,999$2,391 Below Market
Clearwater Toyota - Clearwater / Florida
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.WHEEL LOCKS, TECHNOLOGY PKG -inc: navigation system w/8-inch touchscreen, Dimension premium audio system, panoramic sunroof, heated steering wheel, manual rear side window sunshades, POPULAR EQUIPMENT PKG -inc: roof side rails, fog lamps, auto headlight control, heated exterior mirrors, pwr driver seat w/4-way lumbar control, heated front seats, leather wrapped steering wheel & shift knob, MUDGUARDS, MINERAL GRAY, LEATHER & PREMIUM EQUIPMENT PKG -inc: exterior mirror turn signal indicators, proximity key w/push button start, leather seating surfaces, pwr front passenger seat, heated sliding/reclining second row seats w/cargo area releases, dual zone auto temp control w/CleanAir ionizer, 4.3-inch touchscreen color audio display, rearview camera, electroluminescent gauge cluster w/color LCD trip computer, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/HomeLink & compass, premium door sill plates, GRAY, SEAT TRIM, CARGO COVER/SCREEN, Windshield wiper de-icer, Trailer prep pkg -inc: trailer pre-wiring. This Hyundai Santa Fe has a powerful Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*This Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Has Everything You Want *Remote keyless entry system w/alarm, Rear windshield wipers, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear privacy glass, Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down, Pwr rack & pinion steering -inc: driver selectable steering mode (DSSM), Pwr door & tailgate locks, Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas filled dampers, stabilizer bar, Monochromatic multifunction trip computer, MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: gas filled dampers, stabilizer bar, Lower anchors & upper tether anchors (LATCH), LED headlight accents, Illuminated ignition, Hill-start assist control, Front/rear ventilated disc brakes, Front/rear side curtain airbags w/rollover sensors, Front sunvisors -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors, visor extension, Front side-impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Electronic stability control (ESC) w/traction control system (TCS).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZUDLB4DG074196
Stock: YDG074196
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 78,179 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,440$2,389 Below Market
Randy Marion Ford Lincoln - Statesville / North Carolina
WE'VE MOVED! Stop by and see our HUGE SELECTION of Pre-Owned Vehicles at 1011 Folger Drive in Stateville, NC!!!21/29 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickCARFAX One-Owner.**POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **HEAT EXTERIOR MIRROS**, **HEATED FRONT SEATS**, **LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL**, **LEATHER & PREMIUM EQUIPMENT PACKAGE**, **PUSH BUTTON SMART**, **HEATED REAR SEATS**, **DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**, **LED HEADLIGHTS**, **TILT/TELESCOPE STEERING COLUMN**, **HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH**, **REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY**, **HILL START ASSIST**, **AND MUCH MORE**, Beige w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 17" x 7" Aluminum Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ABS, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active ECO System, Advanced Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-Dimming Interior Mirror w/Homelink/Compass, Automatic Headlight Control, Bodycolor Exterior Power Mirrors, Bodycolor Rear Spoiler w/LED Brake Lights, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chrome Accent Front Grille & Door Handles, Driver door bin, Driver Selectable Steering Mode, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Fog Lights, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), Illuminated entry, Illuminated Ignition, Knee airbag, Leather & Premium Equipment Package 03, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob, LED Headlight Accents, Low tire pressure warning, Monochromatic Multifunction Trip Computer, MP3 decoder, Multi-Adjustable Bucket Seats, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Popular Equipment Package 02, Power door mirrors, Power Door/Tailgate Locks, Power Driver Seat w/4-Way Lumbar Control, Power Front Passenger Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows W/Driver Auto Down/Up, Premium Door Sill Plates, Proximity Key Entry w/Push Button Start, Radio: AM/FM/CD/HD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Radio: AM/FM/CD/XM/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Roof Side Rails, Security system, Sliding & Reclining 2nd Row Seats, Solar Front Glass, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Stain-Resistant Cloth Seating Surfaces, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio & Cruise Control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vehicle Stability Management w/ESC, Windshield Wiper De-Icer.The "KING OF PRICE" is at 1011 Folger Drive Statesville, NC 28625. Come see us today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LB7DG118055
Stock: FD3334A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 94,349 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,991$3,474 Below Market
Brandon Mitsubishi - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5XYZU3LB5DG003972
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,170 milesGreat Deal
$8,250$3,470 Below Market
Woodhouse Genesis of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SR4HF5DU004571
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 67,243 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,750$5,643 Below Market
Hyundai of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS AWD, gray Cloth. CARFAX One-Owner. Wholesale to the public! Buy like the dealers do! These vehicles are being sold in an AS-IS condition at a deeply reduced price. No Warranties at time of sale should be assumed or implied. Please note: This vehicle is subject to prior sale. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos presented are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. Fuel economy figures (if shown) are provided from EPA mileage estimates. Your actual mileage will vary, depending on specific options selected, overall condition of the vehicle, and your personal driving habits. Any payment or financing offer is with lender approval pending a credit check of the borrower. All prices and payments indicated do not include sales tax, vehicle tag/title/registration fees, or processing fee. Please see a sales associate with any questions you might have before making any purchase commitment on this or any other vehicle we have for sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8SMDHF1DU009247
Stock: 8H20171A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Hyundai Santa Fe searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Hyundai Santa Fe
- 5(46%)
- 4(34%)
- 3(10%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(7%)
Related Hyundai Santa Fe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
- Used Chevrolet Suburban 2016
- Used Ford Edge 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Audi A3
- Used Toyota Avalon
- Used Ford Shelby GT350
- Used Lexus RX 450h
- Used Audi A7
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used BMW X1
- Used Dodge Avenger
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
Shop used models by city
- Used Hyundai Sonata Orlando FL
- Used Hyundai Azera Ocala FL
- Used Hyundai Accent Stone Mountain GA
- Used Hyundai Equus Memphis TN
- Used Hyundai Elantra Touring Aurora CO
- Used Hyundai Elantra Coupe Richmond VA
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL Rockville MD
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Columbia SC
- Used Hyundai Veracruz Birmingham AL
- Used Hyundai Elantra GT Peoria IL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011 Lancaster PA
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2012 Rockford IL
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2010 Tacoma WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2020 BMW M2
- Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2020
- 2019 Audi Q3
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- 2020 Arteon
- 2021 Subaru Outback News
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2