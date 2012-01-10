Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Doral - Miami / Florida

Contact AutoNation Chevrolet Doral today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. The Santa Fe Sport competes with other small SUVs such as the Ford Escape and Toyota RAV4. The long wheelbase Santa Fe is more competitive with mid-sized SUVs such as the Toyota Highlander and the Ford explorer. The long wheelbase model uses its light weight to its advantage with superior fuel economy and performance when compared to its competitors. The Santa Fe sport on the other hand has features like a standard 6-speed automatic that other companies may not offer. With strong styling and a long list of available features, the Santa Fe is an appealing option. This model sets itself apart with Spacious, powerful, available all-wheel-drive, 2-or 3-row seating, great warranty, and fuel efficient

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYZU3LB5DG091356

Stock: DG091356

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-09-2020