Used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox Consumer Reviews

Been great so far Chuck Hoover , 10/31/2015 LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 47 of 48 people found this review helpful Bought my 2012 new, it now has 42000 miles on it. It has NEVER been in the shop for anything except oil changes and tire rotation.I have a 4 cyl.FWD will get 33 mpg on highway going 65..about 28 going 78. about 20 in stop and go city driving. It does make a jumpy transmission shift if you hit the gas while it is downshifting on occation not always. Has not been great in snow but didnt have the right tires on it. Just now put better tires for snow on it last week.I drive to Florida 2 times a year from Pa. it is very comfortable.Change oil every 5000 miles.After reading about the poor oil consumption I will start watching it now. Havent had any oil problems yet. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

An Engineers Review of the 2012 Equinox Eric , 09/18/2015 LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 101 of 105 people found this review helpful We have own our 2012 Equinox since November 2011. This a very good value for the money. My wife and I both choose this vehicle after test driving this SUV along with Honda CRV, Ford Escape, and Toyota Rav4. Ride I am very pedantic with vehicles and so the ride of a vehicle is the first thing I check out. The triple door seals and the acoustic dampening of the engine make for a very quiet ride. The 18 inch wheels and suspension make for a very smooth ride -- even over rough terrain. Seats The seats in the equinox are the most comfortable seats in its class. The leather interior do not feel cheap, like it does in the Rav 4 or Escape. Powertrain The engine is seems to be a good balance of performance with economy. We tend to get about 24 miles per gallon in the Equinox which is probably related to the hills of San Diego and the fact I tend to drive close to 80 on the highway. I have experienced a rough shift in the transmission once or twice. I think that is something that could be improved upon. Controls The controls are very well thought out throughout the vehicle. You do have to lean forward to touch all the buttons on the infotainment system but you the gear shift is in a nice nature position for the drive unlike the CRV with the shifter growing out of the center stack. One change that I would like to see in the Equinox is a push button start. I had a friend of mine drive it who was use to driving an audi and he had trouble putting the key into the ignition. I think the new Ford Escape push button is very well done. No repairs needed We have never had to repair the Equinox since we have purchased it almost 4 years ago. We have only had oil changes and tire rotations. Cargo The cargo capacity is not huge but after observing the other SUVs and they are the same in size. You will want to be very careful in picking out strollers that fit inside if you have young children or babies. If the stroller collapse flat and long they will be a tough fit. If they fold in half you will not problem. All in all, I would recommend this vehicle to any wanting a Small SUV. Everyone I know who has purchased one love them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Jumpy Shifting and Stalling Out Ryan Toombs , 04/24/2015 LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) 60 of 64 people found this review helpful My wife and I bought the 2012 Equinox only a month ago as a Certified Pre-Owned with only 39,000 miles on it. One short month and 1,000 miles later, the check engine light came on. The actuator had to be replaced. No big deal since it was under warranty. The vehicle also shifts very hard/jumpy, like you are being slowly rear-ended. We recently stalled out in a McDonald's drive-thru because of this issue. I was told that the hard shifting of the Equinox is one of the biggest complaints they receive at the dealer. They informed me it is just how the vehicle drives and that I would get used to it. My wife doesn't want to get used to it. No going back for me, but hopefully I saved you trouble!

Equinox LTZ norwin , 07/19/2012 45 of 48 people found this review helpful We bought the 4 cyl LTZ in May 2012 and we are happy with the performance and styling of the vehicle.I was a little leery of buying a 4 banger but after a 900 mile trip was pleasantly surprised with performance and gas mileage. The first tank (in ECO mode) got 31.4mpg at 65 to 75mph with ac on,2 people and luggage on board. Sure, its not going to perform like the big boys, but I feel comfortable with it's power in traffic and never feel like I have to "get over get run over." Subsequent mileage checks for the type of driving we do are in 28-29mpg range.