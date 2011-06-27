Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,601
|$7,266
|$8,547
|Clean
|$5,339
|$6,917
|$8,124
|Average
|$4,813
|$6,219
|$7,279
|Rough
|$4,287
|$5,520
|$6,434
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,324
|$6,965
|$8,229
|Clean
|$5,074
|$6,631
|$7,822
|Average
|$4,574
|$5,961
|$7,009
|Rough
|$4,075
|$5,292
|$6,195
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,275
|$8,108
|$9,519
|Clean
|$5,980
|$7,719
|$9,048
|Average
|$5,392
|$6,939
|$8,107
|Rough
|$4,803
|$6,160
|$7,166
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,002
|$7,762
|$9,116
|Clean
|$5,720
|$7,389
|$8,665
|Average
|$5,157
|$6,643
|$7,764
|Rough
|$4,594
|$5,897
|$6,863
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,011
|$8,955
|$10,450
|Clean
|$6,683
|$8,525
|$9,934
|Average
|$6,025
|$7,664
|$8,900
|Rough
|$5,367
|$6,803
|$7,867
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,599
|$7,258
|$8,534
|Clean
|$5,336
|$6,909
|$8,112
|Average
|$4,811
|$6,212
|$7,268
|Rough
|$4,286
|$5,514
|$6,425
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,954
|$7,754
|$9,138
|Clean
|$5,675
|$7,381
|$8,687
|Average
|$5,116
|$6,636
|$7,783
|Rough
|$4,558
|$5,891
|$6,880
Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,590
|$8,462
|$9,904
|Clean
|$6,281
|$8,056
|$9,414
|Average
|$5,663
|$7,242
|$8,435
|Rough
|$5,045
|$6,429
|$7,456