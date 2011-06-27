  1. Home
2012 Chevrolet Equinox Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,601$7,266$8,547
Clean$5,339$6,917$8,124
Average$4,813$6,219$7,279
Rough$4,287$5,520$6,434
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$5,324$6,965$8,229
Clean$5,074$6,631$7,822
Average$4,574$5,961$7,009
Rough$4,075$5,292$6,195
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$6,275$8,108$9,519
Clean$5,980$7,719$9,048
Average$5,392$6,939$8,107
Rough$4,803$6,160$7,166
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV AWD w/1LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$6,002$7,762$9,116
Clean$5,720$7,389$8,665
Average$5,157$6,643$7,764
Rough$4,594$5,897$6,863
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$7,011$8,955$10,450
Clean$6,683$8,525$9,934
Average$6,025$7,664$8,900
Rough$5,367$6,803$7,867
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LS 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$5,599$7,258$8,534
Clean$5,336$6,909$8,112
Average$4,811$6,212$7,268
Rough$4,286$5,514$6,425
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LT 4dr SUV w/2LT (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$5,954$7,754$9,138
Clean$5,675$7,381$8,687
Average$5,116$6,636$7,783
Rough$4,558$5,891$6,880
2012 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Outstanding$6,590$8,462$9,904
Clean$6,281$8,056$9,414
Average$5,663$7,242$8,435
Rough$5,045$6,429$7,456
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Chevrolet Equinox on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,631 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Equinox is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,631 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,074 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,631 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Chevrolet Equinox ranges from $4,075 to $8,229, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.