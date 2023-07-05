- The new CLE replaces the previous C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles.
- It's driven by the same powertrains offered in the next-gen E-Class sedan.
- The list of tech and luxury features is expansive.
2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Is Your New E-Class Coupe and Convertible
Redefining open-air luxury
Mercedes is rapidly moving toward an all-electric future, and for the gas vehicles in the lineup, that means it's time for the single most feared word in the office dictionary: downsizing. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE is an all-new two-door that replaces the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles. It's slightly larger than the outgoing E-Class coupe overall, though its wheelbase actually lands between the two. But with powertrain options that mirror those of the E-Class, we think the CLE's price tag will stick closer to the more expensive car. Expect to see entry-level CLEs starting from $65,000.
What's under the CLE's hood?
The CLE 300 4Matic kicks things off with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That output alone sounds great to us, but it also features an integrated electric motor that adds an extra 23 hp and 148 lb-ft in short bursts. Mercedes isn't quoting a 0-60 mph time just yet, though it's worth noting the C 300 sedan also uses this engine and sprints to 60 in 6.0 seconds per Mercedes. We think the CLE 300 should run neck-and-neck with its stablemate.
Buyers looking for extra boost under the hood will find the CLE 450 4Matic more agreeable. It's driven by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. As with the CLE 300, this engine features a 48-volt mild hybrid component that adds extra power in short bursts. Again, there's no official estimate from Mercedes, but the previous-generation E 450 4Matic (which had slightly less power) accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. The CLE 450 also comes with a sport-tuned suspension, which is optionally available on the CLE 300.
Both powertrains route power to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. And though Mercedes hasn't officially announced additional powertrains, we expect to see AMG performance engines in the near future.
How's the CLE's interior?
The CLE's interior is essentially the same as the cabin of the redesigned C-Class, and that's fine with us — though we'd be remiss not to mention that the stunning, width-spanning Hyperscreen from the E- and S-Class doesn't appear here. We do get a sizable 11.9-inch touchscreen front and center, alongside a 12.3-inch digital driver display. These complement ambient lighting strips on the doors, center console and even the air vents. In our experience with other Mercs with this disco lighting layout, the CLE will surely be a showstopper at night.
Standard kit includes heated front sport seats, MB-Tex synthetic leather upholstery and a 17-speaker Burmester audio system with Dolby Atmos. Ventilated and massaging front seats, leather upholstery, and a variety of veneers are all on the options list.
How's the CLE's tech?
The CLE is the second vehicle in Mercedes' lineup — after the new E-Class — to be equipped with the third generation of the excellent MBUX operating system. In addition to features already present in previous versions of MBUX, like a voice assistant that recognizes natural language, the updated MBUX offers what Mercedes calls "routines." These include included templates (Mercedes illustrates "Cold days," which automates when the seat heaters turn on and changes the ambient lighting to orange) or user-generated conditional routines. In other words, users can define exactly what they want and under what conditions, and the car will automatically repeat that going forward.
In terms of advanced safety features, the CLE will come standard with forward collision warning and lane keeping assistance. Every other function — from adaptive cruise control to blind-spot warning and lane centering assistance — is bundled into the Driver Assistance package.
Edmunds says
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE has the unenviable task of replacing two vehicles, but on paper, it looks like it can handle the pressure.