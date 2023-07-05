2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Is Your New E-Class Coupe and Convertible

What's under the CLE's hood?

The CLE 300 4Matic kicks things off with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. That output alone sounds great to us, but it also features an integrated electric motor that adds an extra 23 hp and 148 lb-ft in short bursts. Mercedes isn't quoting a 0-60 mph time just yet, though it's worth noting the C 300 sedan also uses this engine and sprints to 60 in 6.0 seconds per Mercedes. We think the CLE 300 should run neck-and-neck with its stablemate.

Buyers looking for extra boost under the hood will find the CLE 450 4Matic more agreeable. It's driven by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six producing 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. As with the CLE 300, this engine features a 48-volt mild hybrid component that adds extra power in short bursts. Again, there's no official estimate from Mercedes, but the previous-generation E 450 4Matic (which had slightly less power) accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in 4.9 seconds. The CLE 450 also comes with a sport-tuned suspension, which is optionally available on the CLE 300.

Both powertrains route power to all four wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission. And though Mercedes hasn't officially announced additional powertrains, we expect to see AMG performance engines in the near future.