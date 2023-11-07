Catalytic Converters: The Complete Guide

What is a catalytic converter?

A catalytic converter is a device that converts harmful exhaust gases into less harmful compounds before they are released into the atmosphere. Catalytic converters are placed as close as possible to the engine because they require a temperature of 400 degrees Celsius (752 degrees Fahrenheit) to operate effectively. They are usually located underneath the car in the exhaust between the engine and muffler. The catalytic converter is a small cylindrical (sometimes flat) metal casing with two openings that's wider than an exhaust pipe and looks like a muffler.

What does a catalytic converter do?

An operating vehicle generates lots of fumes and gases — or emissions — which is why a catalytic converter's objective is to help reduce the amount of pollution and toxins coming out of the tailpipe. This is done by exposing these emissions to chemicals and metals inside the converter to help transform toxic pollutants, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, nitrogen oxide and volatile organic compounds. The converter will turn these into oxygen, water vapor and carbon dioxide (which is less harmful than carbon monoxide).

Catalytic converter theft

Catalytic converters are stolen for money. They are made with the precious metals platinum, palladium and rhodium, which skyrocketed in value due to supply chain issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. The average catalytic converter contains about 1-2 grams of rhodium, about 3-7 grams of platinum, and between 2 and 7 grams of palladium. While the market value of these metals has decreased, they still can fetch a pretty penny. Rhodium is averaging $135 a gram and palladium is selling for about $38 a gram, as of October 2023.

More than 26,000 catalytic converter thefts were reported in the U.S. in the first six months of 2023, according to BeenVerified. While that's down 43% compared to the same time in 2022, converter thefts are still 21% higher than four years ago. These thefts are so common because the component is mounted beneath the vehicle, making it easily accessible to thieves.

Catalytic converter price

Catalytic converter pricing varies by location and follows the precious metals value of its components. Still, the price of a catalytic converter can be daunting if you need to replace the one in your car. The cost of replacing a catalytic converter can vary based on several factors, such as the make and model of the vehicle and where you purchase it from. Another variable is the type of catalytic converter required and usually depends on if you need a direct-fit versus a universal-fit converter.

Regardless of whether your catalytic converter needs replacing because it was stolen or because it is failing, a replacement can cost you between $200 and $2,500 — and that's excluding labor costs.

Cleaning a catalytic converter

With a catalytic converter sitting under your car, knowing when to clean a catalytic converter is likely not top of mind. The good news is your vehicle should let you know if you have a dirty or clogged catalytic converter. The check engine light will turn on, signaling that something is wrong.

A catalytic converter will accumulate carbon deposits over time, reducing its efficiency. Additionally, oil or antifreeze leaking into the exhaust system and the converter's catalyst honeycomb breakage can clog the system. As a result, your vehicle may experience poor acceleration and emit exhaust fumes that smell like rotten eggs and black exhaust smoke.

Depending on the diagnosis, you may be able to clean the catalytic converter yourself.

Catalytic converter protection

To protect your vehicle's catalytic converter from theft, start by simply parking your car in a garage or secure area. If you must park in an open lot or on a public street, try to find a well-lit space at night or one where security cameras and surveillance are in use.

Another way to protect your catalytic converter is to purchase an aftermarket device that makes it harder for a thief to remove the exhaust system component from your vehicle. A catalytic converter anti-theft device attaches to the bottom of the vehicle and covers or surrounds the catalytic converter. For example, if you own a high-riding truck or SUV, you might choose a protective anti-theft steel plate that doubles as a skid plate or a cage. Alarm systems can also help to scare off potential thieves or alert you when tampering is detected.

