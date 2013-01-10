Top 10 Worst Corvettes of All Time

Over the course of more than 70 years of production, Chevrolet has created some truly incredible versions of the Corvette. In fact, we've gathered together our top 10 favorites right here.

That doesn't mean they've all been winners, though. Whether it was due to ill-conceived styling, lackluster performance or other egregious compromises, the models in this list simply don't live up to the admittedly lofty expectations that we've long held for Chevy's iconic sports car. And in that regard, we'd consider the base 1975 model to be the all-time low point for the Corvette due in no small part to its abysmal power output. But that's not the only time the Corvette managed to underwhelm enthusiasts.

We'll be sticking exclusively to factory-produced models for this list, so Corvette customizers are getting a rare moment of reprieve here.

10. 1995 Corvette Indy Pace Car

Photo by Doctorindy for Wikimedia Commons

Introduced near the end of the fourth-generation Corvette's production, the 1995 Indy Pace Car edition offered respectable performance thanks to the 300-hp 5.7-liter LT1 V8 under the hood, along with the steady series of improvements that Chevy engineers had applied to the platform over the past decade. But the styling of this particular model left a lot to be desired.

Apart from its purple and white two-tone paint job, the Indy Pace Car edition featured a white convertible top as well as a red accent stripe that ran across the nose and along the sides of the car, where it devolved into what appeared to be a tattered checkered flag. As a result, its distinctive look was a bit of an acquired taste, and only 527 were built.

9. 1953 Corvette

Photo by General Motors

It may seem like blasphemy to include the first-ever Corvette on this list, and we're well aware of the cognitive dissonance we've created by also including it on our 10 Best Corvettes list.

To be clear, there's no doubt that the first Corvette is a major milestone in American performance. But we also must acknowledge the reality that the early first-generation Corvettes were significantly compromised in a number of ways.

Corners were cut to get the '53 Corvette into production. While the frame was new and positioned the engine low and rearward, the suspension was made up of modified parts from Chevy's garden-variety sedans, which meant that the Corvette didn't offer the kind of handling that could rival Europe's best. The engine, meanwhile, was an aging inline six-cylinder mill that was hopped up to produce a modest 150 hp, and the sole transmission available was a two-speed Powerglide automatic.

Production of the Corvette's body was also a challenge. The initial run of cars was built on a makeshift assembly line in a converted truck plant in Flint, Michigan, and although the Corvette's fiberglass body was innovative for the time, it was also notoriously difficult to work with, which in turn led to inconsistent build quality.

8. 2020 Corvette Stingray

Photo by General Motors

Before you bust out the pitchforks over this one, hear us out. While Chevrolet finally gave us the long-awaited mid-engine Corvette with the introduction of the C8 — which then paved the way for the truly incredible performance that the platform now offers from models like the Z06 and ZR1X — it's not without its shortcomings.

For example, while placing the engine behind the passenger compartment gave the eighth-generation Corvette a layout that we typically associate with exotics from the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari, the resulting proportions are a bit awkward. This is likely due, at least in part, to Chevrolet designers' need to ensure that a set of golf clubs would fit in the rear storage compartment, which makes its side profile look oddly elongated. Beyond its styling, the Corvette also lost a lot of its rowdy, tail-happy demeanor in the mid-engine transition, a change we'd attribute to engineers' concerns about how new owners would contend with the C8's rear-biased weight distribution. And let's not forget that while the C8's dual-clutch gearbox is world-class, the omission of an optional manual gearbox is a loss that we're still grieving over today.

7. 1988 Corvette 35th Anniversary Edition

Photo by Sicnag for Wikimedia Commons

The first 1953 Corvettes were all painted Polo White, so when it came time to celebrate the car's 35th anniversary, someone at GM decided a special white version of the C4 Corvette coupe was in order. We can certainly understand the logic there, but the styling department might've gone a little overboard in this case.

While the roof was kept black, almost everything else on the 35th Anniversary Edition was white. The leather upholstery was white. The steering wheel was wrapped in white leather. The lid on the center console was white. Even the wheels were white, which is either a feature or a bug depending on how committed you are to the Radwood lifestyle.

Incidentally, it's worth noting that all the 1953 Corvettes had red interiors.

6. 1982 Corvette Collector Edition

Photo by MercurySable99 for Wikimedia Commons

While early third-generation Corvettes looked great and packed some serious firepower under the hood, by 1982 the C3 was amid its death throes.

In its 15th year of production by that point, the C3 had seen both its design and performance take significant beatings over that time. In a half-hearted attempt to rekindle interest in the aging model while the new C4 was being prepared, Chevy added "Cross-Fire" throttle body fuel injection to the 5.7-liter small-block V8 to bring total output up to an underwhelming 200 hp — and then promptly eliminated the manual transmission option.

But the capper for '82 came in the form of the Collector Edition, which featured silvery leather upholstery, turbine wheels, lift-up rear tail glass, silver-beige metallic paint, and fade graphics on the hood and along the sides. And to add insult to injury, the Collector Edition was also the first Corvette to cost more than $20,000.

5. 1979 Corvette L48

Photo by ZidaneHartono for Wikimedia Commons

It's no secret that the late '70s were particularly unkind to performance vehicles, and the Corvette is certainly no exception to the rule. In the case of the 1979 model, the base L48 version of the Corvette had a 5.7-liter V8 that made only 195 hp, which was barely enough to get the nearly 3,400-pound C3 out of its own way.

Yet despite its many deficiencies, Chevrolet sold nearly 54,000 Corvettes that year. That figure makes the 1979 model the best-selling Corvette to date, which really says a lot about the state of American performance at the time.

4. 1984 Corvette

Photo by FotoSlueth for Wikimedia Commons

The radically redesigned fourth-generation Corvette may have been a harbinger of better days to come for performance enthusiasts, but it wasn't a showstopper right out of the gate. While the new styling was a bit polarizing at the time, it was the half-baked nature of the car's introduction that initially set the C4 on the wrong path.

After missing the 1983 model year entirely, Chevrolet introduced the C4 for 1984 with a 205-horsepower version of the C3's much-maligned L83 Cross-Fire V8. This would prove to be the only C4 powered by the L83; the following year, it was replaced by the Tuned Port Injection (TPI) L98 5.7L V8, which produced 230 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. Both Chevrolet and the Corvette faithful never looked back.

3. 1998 Corvette Pace Car

Photo by Michael Barera for Wikimedia Commons

While the 1995 Indy Pace Car Edition Corvette was a sight to behold, Chevrolet's styling department really went all out with the 1998 Pace Car model. Featuring a truly memorable combination of purple paint with yellow accents and graphics on the then-new C5 convertible, the sense of occasion was also brought into the cabin by way of yellow accents on the seats.

Thankfully, the C5 was a pretty stout performer by the end of the '90s, offering 345 horsepower from a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 as well as an optional six-speed manual gearbox. And if you were driving it, you didn't have to look at it.

2. 1980 Corvette 305

Photo by Cjp24 for Wikimedia Commons

As you've probably surmised by now, the last few years of C3 production weren't the finest moments in Corvette history. While performance was starting to improve again after bottoming out a few years prior, Chevrolet decided not to certify the 1980 Corvette's 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8 for California's more stringent emissions requirements. As a result, the only powertrain combination available in the Golden State that year was a 180-horsepower, 305-cubic-inch (5.0-liter) V8 paired to a three-speed automatic transmission.

But to be fair, the rest of the country wasn't getting anything special in '80 either. After all, the base L48 350 was only rated at 190 hp, and opting for the L82 high-performance version only netted you 230 hp.

1. 1975 base Corvette

Photo by ZidaneHartono for Wikimedia Commons

In 1974 it was still possible to get a Corvette with a 270-hp, 454-cubic-inch LS4 V8. And even the base 350-cubic-inch small-block V8 was still gross rated at 250 hp. But when the 1975 Corvette came along, the big-block was gone and the base ZQ3 350 had lost a half point of compression and gained a catalytic converter, which dropped its output to a paltry 165 hp.

That's right. Most 1975 Corvettes had V8 engines that made only 165 horsepower. That's 32 hp less than the base 2.5-liter four cylinder in a 2013 Malibu sedan. It's only 15 hp more than the Blue Flame six-cylinder in the '53 Corvette — and the '53 Corvette was 827 pounds lighter.

Car and Driver ran the '75 Corvette off against the Bricklin SV1 in its May 1975 issue and found that the Chevy's base 350 and three-speed automatic transmission delivered a 7.7-second stroll to 60 mph from rest as well as a leisurely 16.1-second quarter-mile time. Yes, there was an upgraded L82 engine option in '75, but it didn't enter production until deep into the model year, and it was also choked by an exhaust system that used a single catalytic converter. As a result, the L82 version of the 350 was rated at a measly 205 hp, down 35 horsepower from the previous year.

Despite its lackluster performance, Chevrolet managed to sell nearly 39,000 Corvettes in 1975, making it the model's best year ever at the time.