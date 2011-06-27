Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,895
|$18,404
|$20,814
|Clean
|$14,103
|$17,403
|$19,624
|Average
|$12,520
|$15,402
|$17,245
|Rough
|$10,936
|$13,401
|$14,866
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,728
|$15,828
|$17,955
|Clean
|$12,052
|$14,967
|$16,929
|Average
|$10,698
|$13,246
|$14,876
|Rough
|$9,345
|$11,525
|$12,824
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,514
|$14,213
|$16,068
|Clean
|$10,902
|$13,440
|$15,149
|Average
|$9,678
|$11,895
|$13,312
|Rough
|$8,454
|$10,349
|$11,476
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,191
|$15,178
|$17,227
|Clean
|$11,543
|$14,353
|$16,242
|Average
|$10,247
|$12,703
|$14,273
|Rough
|$8,951
|$11,052
|$12,304
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,129
|$18,518
|$20,852
|Clean
|$14,325
|$17,512
|$19,660
|Average
|$12,716
|$15,498
|$17,277
|Rough
|$11,108
|$13,485
|$14,893
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,753
|$15,868
|$18,004
|Clean
|$12,075
|$15,005
|$16,975
|Average
|$10,719
|$13,280
|$14,917
|Rough
|$9,363
|$11,554
|$12,859
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,239
|$16,437
|$18,634
|Clean
|$12,535
|$15,544
|$17,568
|Average
|$11,128
|$13,756
|$15,438
|Rough
|$9,720
|$11,969
|$13,308
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,558
|$14,672
|$16,799
|Clean
|$10,944
|$13,874
|$15,839
|Average
|$9,715
|$12,279
|$13,918
|Rough
|$8,486
|$10,684
|$11,998