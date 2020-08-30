King Buick GMC - Gaithersburg / Maryland

Located 18 miles away from Ashburn , VA

This outstanding example of a 2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali is offered by King Auto. This GMC includes: EMISSIONS, CONNECTICUT, DELAWARE, MAINE, MARYLAND, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, OREGON, PENNSYLVANIA, RHODE ISLAND, VERMONT AND WASHINGTON STATE REQUIREMENTS DENALI PREMIUM PACKAGE Wheel Locks Panoramic Roof Aluminum Wheels Power Retractable Running Boards Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof Running Boards/Side Steps LPO, CENTER CONSOLE LOCKABLE STORAGE BOX REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM WiFi Hotspot Entertainment System WHITE FROST TRICOAT ENGINE, 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE TRANSMISSION, 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC A/T 10-Speed A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Want more room? Want more style? This GMC Yukon XL Denali is the vehicle for you. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This GMC Yukon XL Denali is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. The GMC Yukon XL Denali does not disappoint, and even comes with an Entertainment Package that will impress even the most apprehensive buyer. You'll definitely want to check out this GMC.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2021 GMC Yukon XL Denali with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GKS2JKL8MR124880

Stock: T210110

Listed since: 08-27-2020