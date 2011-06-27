Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT Consumer Reviews
Good Vehicle, Overpriced
At 5,000+ miles, driven in a wide range of weather conditions, terrain, and road conditions, I can honestly say that I am happy to own this American vehicle...at the price I paid for it (below invoice, 0%/5yr financing, business tax deduction). Traded on a '08 Toyota Tundra (great vehicle), it compares favorably in comfort, ride, performance, handling and economy. However, with a $15k higher list price, it should be much better, with more modern features (i.e.; adaptive cruise, lane departure warnings, etc).
Escalade EXT Excellence
Even after 9 years and 140,000 miles our EXT is an excellent vehicle, especially for long road trips. Only negatives are that it is a little difficult to park in tight parking places and the gas mileage is lower than we would like - 15 mpg city and 20 hwy (but considering the size of the vehicle, these are acceptable to us.) We have an optional bed slide and this is an outstanding option that makes it easy to access all of the bed storage area.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Escalade EXT
Related Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade EXT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 ATS Coupe
- Cadillac CTS 2019
- 2019 ATS-V
- Cadillac Escalade ESV 2019
- 2019 Cadillac CTS-V
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 CT4