Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,564
|$25,494
|$28,210
|Clean
|$21,742
|$24,547
|$27,114
|Average
|$20,097
|$22,654
|$24,923
|Rough
|$18,453
|$20,761
|$22,731
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,020
|$28,043
|$30,853
|Clean
|$24,108
|$27,002
|$29,655
|Average
|$22,285
|$24,919
|$27,258
|Rough
|$20,461
|$22,837
|$24,861
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,905
|$24,655
|$27,208
|Clean
|$21,106
|$23,740
|$26,151
|Average
|$19,510
|$21,909
|$24,037
|Rough
|$17,914
|$20,078
|$21,924
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,159
|$30,189
|$33,013
|Clean
|$26,169
|$29,068
|$31,731
|Average
|$24,190
|$26,826
|$29,166
|Rough
|$22,210
|$24,584
|$26,601
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,835
|$29,973
|$32,891
|Clean
|$25,858
|$28,860
|$31,613
|Average
|$23,902
|$26,634
|$29,058
|Rough
|$21,946
|$24,408
|$26,503
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,186
|$26,150
|$28,898
|Clean
|$22,341
|$25,179
|$27,776
|Average
|$20,652
|$23,237
|$25,531
|Rough
|$18,962
|$21,295
|$23,286
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,921
|$23,655
|$26,189
|Clean
|$20,159
|$22,777
|$25,172
|Average
|$18,634
|$21,020
|$23,137
|Rough
|$17,109
|$19,264
|$21,103
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,116
|$27,079
|$29,831
|Clean
|$23,237
|$26,073
|$28,672
|Average
|$21,480
|$24,063
|$26,355
|Rough
|$19,722
|$22,052
|$24,037