Subaru SUVs for Sale Near Me

1,375 matching vehicles near 20147
Near ZIP
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,375 listings
  • 2020 Subaru Forester Limited in White
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Forester Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $35,025

    Est. Loan: $590/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Premium in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $31,961

    Est. Loan: $545/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Limited in Dark Blue
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $35,644

    Est. Loan: $603/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Limited in Silver
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $37,599

    Est. Loan: $636/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Premium in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $33,832

    Est. Loan: $577/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Forester Premium in Dark Green
    new

    2020 Subaru Forester Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $30,019

    Est. Loan: $512/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Limited in Silver
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $37,354

    Est. Loan: $632/mo
  • View OffersAd
    2021 Subaru Forester
    NEW
    2021 Subaru Forester
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit Subaru.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Premium in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $32,237

    Est. Loan: $550/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited in Black
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $32,009

    Est. Loan: $549/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback in Gray
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $28,179

    Est. Loan: $483/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Premium in Dark Green
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $30,429

    Est. Loan: $520/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Forester Touring in Dark Green
    new

    2020 Subaru Forester Touring

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $36,785

    Est. Loan: $626/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Forester Premium in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Forester Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $30,651

    Est. Loan: $521/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited in Light Blue
    new

    2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $31,673

    Est. Loan: $544/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Limited in Gray
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $35,309

    Est. Loan: $597/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Limited in Dark Green
    Stock photo © EVOX Images
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Limited

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $37,354

    Est. Loan: $634/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Forester Sport in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Forester Sport

    Exterior
    Interior
    16 mi away

    $33,178

    Est. Loan: $563/mo
  • 2020 Subaru Outback Premium in White
    new

    2020 Subaru Outback Premium

    Exterior
    Interior
    17 mi away

    $31,917

    Est. Loan: $543/mo
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,375 listings
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru SUV
Filtering by
Subaru
SUV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to