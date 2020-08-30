Subaru SUVs for Sale Near Me
$35,025Est. Loan: $590/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panoramic, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0 Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Crystal White 2020 Subaru Forester Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT26/33 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Forester Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SKAUC2LH585054
Stock: S21412
Listed since: 08-21-2020
$31,961Est. Loan: $545/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTACC5L3258914
Stock: S21417
Listed since: 08-24-2020
$35,644Est. Loan: $603/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTALC4L3228982
Stock: DXS1074
Listed since: 08-14-2020
$37,599Est. Loan: $636/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTANC7L3260063
Stock: S21424
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$33,832Est. Loan: $577/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTAEC0L3151749
Stock: S20821
Listed since: 12-09-2019
$30,019Est. Loan: $512/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panoramic, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.5 Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2020 Subaru Forester Premium Premium AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT26/33 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Forester Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SKAJC1LH502816
Stock: S21057
Listed since: 02-25-2020
$37,354Est. Loan: $632/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTANC1L3260205
Stock: S21431
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$32,237Est. Loan: $550/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTACC1L3200878
Stock: S21065
Listed since: 03-04-2020
$32,009Est. Loan: $549/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
18 Alloy Wheels, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0 Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Subaru Starlink Smartphone Integration, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Crystal Black 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L DOHC27/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GTANC2LH272636
Stock: DXS1058
Listed since: 07-31-2020
$28,179Est. Loan: $483/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTAAC3L3260602
Stock: S21422
Listed since: 08-25-2020
$30,429Est. Loan: $520/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Premium with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTACC1L3260563
Stock: S21434
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$36,785Est. Loan: $626/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! 3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, harman kardon 576W Amp & Speaker System, harman/kardon Speakers, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, HVAC memory, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Paddle-Shift Control Switches, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: Panoramic, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: harman/kardon, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0 Multimedia Nav System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Jasper Green 2020 Subaru Forester Touring AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT26/33 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Forester Touring with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SKAXC5LH586498
Stock: S21409
Listed since: 08-20-2020
$30,651Est. Loan: $521/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Upholstery, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panoramic, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.5 Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2020 Subaru Forester Premium Premium AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT26/33 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Forester Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SKAJC5LH446654
Stock: S20794
Listed since: 11-29-2019
$31,673Est. Loan: $544/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
18 Alloy Wheels, 3.90 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Distance pacing cruise control: EyeSight Adaptive Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather-Trimmed Upholstery, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 8.0 Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Subaru Starlink Smartphone Integration, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.0L DOHC27/33 City/Highway MPGAwards:* ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2GTANC0LH237402
Stock: S21054
Listed since: 02-25-2020
$35,309Est. Loan: $597/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTALC4L3260332
Stock: S21433
Listed since: 08-26-2020
$37,354Est. Loan: $634/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTANC1L3151680
Stock: S20813
Listed since: 12-09-2019
$33,178Est. Loan: $563/mo
Farrish Subaru - Fairfax / Virginia
Located 16 miles away from Ashburn, VA
3.70 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: STARLINK Safety and Security (Subscription Required), Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Paddle-Shift Control Switches, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof: Panoramic, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Subaru Starlink 6.5 Multimedia Plus System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport Cloth Upholstery, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. 2020 Subaru Forester Sport AWD Lineartronic CVT 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT26/33 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Forester Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JF2SKARC4LH446312
Stock: S20801
Listed since: 12-04-2019
$31,917Est. Loan: $543/mo
Fitzgerald Subaru of Gaithersburg - Gaithersburg / Maryland
Located 17 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Subaru Outback Premium with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4S4BTACC2L3230004
Stock: S230004