Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,919
|$19,398
|$21,975
|Clean
|$15,122
|$18,405
|$20,793
|Average
|$13,526
|$16,418
|$18,429
|Rough
|$11,930
|$14,432
|$16,065
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,620
|$21,345
|$24,109
|Clean
|$16,736
|$20,252
|$22,812
|Average
|$14,970
|$18,066
|$20,219
|Rough
|$13,204
|$15,880
|$17,625
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,788
|$18,154
|$20,645
|Clean
|$14,047
|$17,225
|$19,535
|Average
|$12,564
|$15,366
|$17,314
|Rough
|$11,082
|$13,507
|$15,093
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,172
|$18,589
|$21,118
|Clean
|$14,412
|$17,637
|$19,982
|Average
|$12,891
|$15,733
|$17,710
|Rough
|$11,370
|$13,830
|$15,439
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,353
|$18,745
|$21,258
|Clean
|$14,584
|$17,786
|$20,115
|Average
|$13,044
|$15,866
|$17,828
|Rough
|$11,505
|$13,946
|$15,541
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,311
|$16,382
|$18,653
|Clean
|$12,644
|$15,543
|$17,650
|Average
|$11,310
|$13,866
|$15,643
|Rough
|$9,975
|$12,188
|$13,636
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,806
|$21,457
|$24,169
|Clean
|$16,914
|$20,358
|$22,869
|Average
|$15,129
|$18,161
|$20,269
|Rough
|$13,344
|$15,963
|$17,669
Estimated values
2011 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,928
|$17,055
|$19,368
|Clean
|$13,230
|$16,181
|$18,326
|Average
|$11,834
|$14,435
|$16,242
|Rough
|$10,438
|$12,688
|$14,159