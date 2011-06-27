Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,192
|$13,766
|$15,538
|Clean
|$10,597
|$13,018
|$14,650
|Average
|$9,407
|$11,521
|$12,874
|Rough
|$8,217
|$10,024
|$11,098
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,357
|$17,369
|$19,451
|Clean
|$13,594
|$16,425
|$18,340
|Average
|$12,067
|$14,536
|$16,116
|Rough
|$10,541
|$12,648
|$13,893
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,207
|$15,025
|$16,963
|Clean
|$11,558
|$14,208
|$15,993
|Average
|$10,260
|$12,574
|$14,054
|Rough
|$8,962
|$10,941
|$12,115
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,689
|$13,218
|$14,956
|Clean
|$10,121
|$12,499
|$14,102
|Average
|$8,984
|$11,062
|$12,392
|Rough
|$7,848
|$9,625
|$10,682
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,892
|$14,668
|$16,575
|Clean
|$11,260
|$13,870
|$15,628
|Average
|$9,995
|$12,275
|$13,733
|Rough
|$8,731
|$10,681
|$11,838
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,354
|$15,150
|$17,076
|Clean
|$11,697
|$14,327
|$16,100
|Average
|$10,384
|$12,679
|$14,148
|Rough
|$9,070
|$11,032
|$12,196
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,815
|$15,684
|$17,661
|Clean
|$12,133
|$14,832
|$16,651
|Average
|$10,771
|$13,126
|$14,632
|Rough
|$9,408
|$11,421
|$12,614
Estimated values
2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,201
|$17,276
|$19,397
|Clean
|$13,446
|$16,337
|$18,289
|Average
|$11,936
|$14,458
|$16,071
|Rough
|$10,426
|$12,580
|$13,854