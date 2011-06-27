Used 2010 Cadillac Escalade ESV Consumer Reviews

Top Notch SUV on the market JMA55 , 07/15/2017 Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned several Escalades over the years...this one has given me ZERO issues or problems whatsoever...nada, zip, nothing. It runs and handles like a much smaller vehicle... Cadillac did a superb job on this particular vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Initial Quality Problems JJB , 09/14/2010 0 of 1 people found this review helpful Formerly an OEM Plt Mgr & Tier 1 Auto Engr & OEM Supplr for 36 years now retired. It's embarrassing after paying $80K for a 2010 Escalade Plat to have a w/shield wiper chatter prob. rt out of box. After 4 dealer attempts & conversations with GM Tech Center engrs can't fix and gave up. Wiper chatter happens only during rain & not while using washer fluid. I developed a test to simulate rain with garden hose gently sprinkling because the local dealer service could not duplicate. Once tried they saw my wipers chatter along with all of the Escalades on dealer lot. Tried all versions of a/mkt wipers. Asked for Engrs DFMEA RPN's for wiper chatter but will contact Esc Platform Mgr to put on notice. Report Abuse

Good SUV Hofgee Rofgee , 06/06/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This is overall a very capable car. Excellent cargo capacity and third row room, which is very important with a family of 8 and three dogs, all of which fit fine. It is lacking a third row that folds flat, which is crucial in the class that its in. No one-touch windows either, which is annoying. The gl has this but not as roomy. Its a good car overall though. Report Abuse

Miss Wipers Tom Smith , 06/06/2010 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 08 Cadillac Escalade which had automatic wipers. It's very dumb to drop such a convenient feature. Report Abuse