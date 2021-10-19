Skip to main content
2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid

2022 BMW X5 video

RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Luxury sales are booming right now. It seems like everybody wants to get their hands on an SUV from Lexus or Audi or Land Rover. And then of course, there's BMW and Mercedes. Two true benchmarks when it comes to luxury crossovers. Today we're matching their X5 and GLE against a promising rookie. The Genesis GV80. It has space, it has power, it has style. The big question is, does any of that mean luxury buyers will like it? MARK TAKAHASHI: That's adorable. I don't like it. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK. Do you want to check it out first? MARK TAKAHASHI: I'm a man of style and distinction with more culture than yogurt so no, I don't think I need to. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK this might be harder than I thought. Before we dive in click that Like button very luxuriously. And don't forget to hit subscribe so you can see all of our organic, grass-fed videos. To get a cash offer on the car in your driveway, yeah that one, go to edmunds.com/sellmycar. We want to buy your car, yeah that one. Can we take a moment to appreciate what Genesis is offering from an aesthetic standpoint? In a class that can often feel stale the GV80 is definitely not. It has a bold face, flashy accents, and a duck-tail rear. And best of all, these long lines accentuate its length and that makes it look graceful on the road. Under the skin you get a standard turbocharged four cylinder engine or an optional twin turbo V6 like this one. You also get two rows of seats standard. And if you opt for the very top trim, it comes with three rows. This is a seriously impressive debut but here's an important note, value is still a core component of the Genesis strategy. So for that reason we'll be viewing the GV80 through more of a value focused lens than we do with the X5 and the GLE. In our estimation, Genesis needs to prove it can deliver on that front before we consider this a true competitor to these members of luxury SUV royalty. MARK TAKAHASHI: Number one baby! We named the GLE the Edmunds Top Luxury SUV in 2020, 2021, and as we're shooting this remains the best mid-sized luxury SUV you can get today. And we didn't need to use some imaginary curve like value to make that happen. From base models, to fully loaded, the GLE's sturdy construction and attention to detail are unparalleled in the class. You also get a ton of tech features, including the MBUX infotainment system, which remains our favorite. The base engine is a turbo 4 cylinder, but this one gets the turbo 6. Unlike that GV80, you can also get some high performance AMG versions with some big stonking V8s. I mean, if you're looking for excellence you start here and you end here. What we have here is the BMW X5, but not just any BMW X5-- no, no, no, no, this is the Edmunds' long-term test X5. Over the course of the year, we've logged over 10,000 miles and the verdict, it's an impressive luxury SUV that sometimes gets bogged down by its own expectations. The X5 currently sits in fourth place in our midsize luxury SUV rankings. Like the GV80 and GLE, the X5 has an optional third row. Unlike those two, there's no four cylinder option. The standard engine is a 6 cylinder with snorting V8s available too. Let's talk about interior quality and comfort starting with the two German standard bearers for the class. The Mercedes GLE has a wonderfully modern interior. Yes, it's suave and extremely plush leather and this wonderful, open pore wood that looks more like teak than brown walnut. Best of all, it's all wrapped together in such a thoughtful design. These large screens make a statement without being overpowering. And also, the interior looks very futuristic without looking gauche or gaudy. Overall, it just kind of makes you feel special. We talk a lot about value and the Genesis but believe it or not, the GLE feels fully worth its price based on the interior alone. The X5 takes a slightly different approach. There's lots of leather and metal but the design is much more traditional. It's pretty reserved and pretty safe. But you do have the option for a Swarovski crystal shifter knob next to all this, I don't know I guess it looks like a Macassar ebony. But I'm not a fan of the super, hyper glossy lacquer that they used. So you got to go with your own there. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Now it's the GV80's turn and right off the bat there is a nice presentation in here. Genesis did not skimp on the materials as evidenced by all of this leather and lots of soft touch points and interesting materials. Now it's true that you will find a little bit more plastic in here than the BMW and Mercedes, but in general this is a really refined interior for the class. But more than that, it feels unique. The GV80 has a design language that's all it's own. So it's not trying to be a German. It's trying to be the best Genesis. MARK TAKAHASHI: I don't like it. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Woah! Dude. MARK TAKAHASHI: I noticed that when you got in. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: How long have you been back there? MARK TAKAHASHI: Well I noticed you had to duck your head down to get in and you're not getting as much headroom up there. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK you do give up a little bit of head space if you're six feet or taller in the GV80, that's true. MARK TAKAHASHI: And the controls, they look like a cheap plastic toy. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: We are generally down on the piano black in interiors and this does have a lot of it on the touch parts, you're right. MARK TAKAHASHI: And is that an iPhone 3 on the dash? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: OK I was getting to that, it's a little bit out of the way compared to the others but for the money-- MARK TAKAHASHI: It's kind of a deal breaker for me Ryan. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not trying to sell you a car, man. Do you know what I do here? MARK TAKAHASHI: Do you have any idea who I think I am? These SUVs are packed with technology, with some of those features being pretty innovative. Let's check them out. We're in the GLE's sweet spot, heated seats and a sunroof for standard but the piece de resistance is this dual screen setup. Each one measuring over 12 inches and providing excellent clarity. Navigation included, Apple Car play and Android Auto, check. It's easy to use, fun to look at, and there's also an optional augmented reality turn by turn overlay that shows you exactly where you should be turning in real time. You can literally feel the stress leaving your body and little stress demons exiting this earthly plane. Safe passage you little stress demons you. We also like the standard suite of advanced safety features. And the driver assistance package plus includes adaptive cruise control so you can keep an established gap between you and the car in front. An evasive steering assist automatically swerves you away from impending accidents, if necessary. Now let's test out the stereo system with some blatantly familiar, royalty free music. From the driver's seat, the high is really nice and clear and you get some powerful punch from the bass coming right through the floorboards. As far as staging goes, it's this nice surround but you still have the focus up front. Overall, I give this Burmester two thumbs up. Now for the X5, different car, same story. You get twin 12.3 and screens and the picture again is fantastic. We really like the most recent version of BMW's iDrive infotainment system. It can be a little confusing to grasp at first, but if you're sophisticated like me it won't be any trouble. Some key differences in the X5, you get adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and new for 2021 wireless versions of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. None of those come standard with the GLE. We also like the way the voice commands work with the navigation system but not the silly juvenile gesture controls, which are more for new money plebs and Doge investors. Adaptive cruise control is standard this time and works like a charm, but we found both the lane departure warning and the hands-free assisted driving are a little half baked. Use them as a safety net, not as a crutch. Well it appears as the only thing left to do is test the stereo. Que our generic and inoffensive audio. Overall, it doesn't quite sound as impressive as the Burmester in the Mercedes. Doesn't have that kicky and punchy bass, you know. (FIGHTING NOISES) And sounds just a little hollow and muddy, but if I didn't know about it I'd be pretty happy with it. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Here's the part where you pretend to be surprised. Despite the GV80's significantly lower starting price point, it has a great selection of standard technology features. First up, you get a 14.5 inch screen with navigation. Although, there's no street names on the map not quite sure what's up with that. In addition heated seats, power liftgate, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a 12 speaker sound system, all standard. And if you upgrade to all wheel drive these seats come ventilated too. Now you do have to go all the way up to the 3.5TPrestige trim if you want to get a 12 inch driver information display and soft close doors and some other features. But all in all this is a great package. Continuing the theme the GV80 also come standard with driver assistance aides features like adaptive cruise control to help you maintain a set distance between you and the car in front and blind spot monitoring with steer assist, which can move you out of the way of a collision in some cases. Including both of those as standard equipment is definitely a step above the X5 and the GLE. Mark, I actually think you'll enjoy this part. One of the things we've come to enjoy in Genesis models recently are these cool ambient sounds you can choose from like rain forest or crashing ocean waves, a fireplace, stuff like that. MARK TAKAHASHI: Right I mean, I don't hate it but do you have one that sounds like a cash counter. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Anyway, on top of that, there's also an available 21 speaker sound system and because the GV80 has such good insulation it really shines when you're on the road. Here, check this out. [MUSIC PLAYING] MARK TAKAHASHI: OK but that song sounds good anywhere. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Oh do you like Moonlight Sonata? MARK TAKAHASHI: I thought we were in a Genesis, but you know what, none of this is important. I have a very expensive hair appointment to get to so let's get rolling. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not your driver dude. OK fine. MARK TAKAHASHI: Now it's going to get these bad boys on the road, am I right? The best word to describe the GLE from behind the wheel is solid. This thing feels planted and grounded not quite heavy though because the steering is actually easy and light. It responds quickly to your commands as you navigate tight parking spaces or high speed turns. It's robust, you won't feel much body lean and the brakes are easy to control in small increments too. With all of that out of the way, you can enjoy power under your foot. And it's got thrust with the 4 cylinder and the 6 cylinder is downright fast. Just watch out for thumping gearshifts, they sure are fun but they might get old after a year or two of scaring your in-laws half to death. Also, a word on suspensions, we actually like the standard steel suspension better than the optional air suspension, which feels too floaty. Inside the X5 things are more complicated. Yeah it feels lighter on its feet and yes it's agile and sporty but there's a catch, learning all the many settings at your disposal to find the driving style you like. Switching to comfort is too soft and switching to sport is too firm. One of our editors prefers steering in comfort, damping in sport, engine in sport plus, and transmission in sport. Ryan over there likes steering in sport, damping in sport, engine and sport plus, and transmission in comfort. Personally, I like comfort everything with the engine in sport plus. The point is, get it wrong and you'll wish you just got the Mercedes. On the other hand, this 6 cylinder is a treat. Lots of juicy power and still pretty good on gas. We've averaged 19.9 mpg over the course of our ownership. You don't notice many bumps and the outside noise is kept out of the cabin. It's a great road trip car, provided you pick the settings beforehand. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Quite simply, the driving experience in the GV80 is not its strong suit. The twin turbo charged V6 actually posted pretty impressive numbers on our test track but the braking figures are only average and the handling is unremarkable. What does stand out is the ride comfort. The GV80 has a fantastic suspension it's supple and cushy without feeling floaty. So think Lexus, but better. What's more, on V6 models Genesis includes a front facing camera that will read the road in front of it for imperfections and then prepare the suspension in real time to provide a smooth road over them. And the most amazing thing about that sentence is that it actually works as it's intended. We also like the lack of creaking or rattles or shaking inside the cabin which adds to what is already a very quiet experience in the interior. Now according to our testing, the Germans are still better at this, but it's a strong showing from the newbie. So the GV80 may not be an athlete, but it's already got this luxury thing down. MARK TAKAHASHI: You know after spending some time behind the wheel I have to say I don't hate it but you're missing one important thing. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: What's that? MARK TAKAHASHI: How often I need to go from 0 to 60 miles an hour in 5 seconds flat, which is like all the time so call me when you have more power. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not doing that also do you think I'm an engineer? MARK TAKAHASHI: No. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: Buying one of these luxury SUVs should feel like a reward. Whether it's a reward for that promotion or your new restaurant opening or just getting the kids off the books. If you're in the market for one of these, you're doing pretty well there champ. We think each one of these options can competently serve as that reward for you. It's just that we think the Mercedes GLE goes above and beyond in a number of areas. Meanwhile, the X5 is tailor made for a certain segment of buyers. And the GV80 offers accessibility to this level of opulence that hasn't existed since, ever. That said, we'll be keeping a close eye on the GV80. Since its launch earlier this year demand has been high. But part of that may be due to the fact that supply has been historically low across the nation. We'll be watching to see whether Genesis eventually decides to turn to discounts to entice new buyers. Genesis has done well with this launch but its work on the GV80 is not quite done. So Mark, now that we've gotten to see the GV80, can we agree it's a strong first effort? MARK TAKAHASHI: Solid first effort. Find somewhere safe to park the Benz will ya? RYAN ZUMMALLEN: I'm not a valet. MARK TAKAHASHI: Not with that attitude. RYAN ZUMMALLEN: All right fine. Thanks for watching. Don't forget to click like and subscribe. To learn more about the GV80 and its competition go to edmunds.com for all your car shopping needs. [MUSIC PLAYING]

NOTE: This video is about the 2021 BMW X5, but since the 2022 BMW X5 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the BMW X5 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 X5 both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.9 out of 10. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the X5 has 33.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW X5. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 BMW X5?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 BMW X5:

  • Black Vermilion Edition features unique paint, styling and equipment options
  • New Climate Comfort package is available
  • Minor changes to standard and optional equipment
  • Part of the fourth X5 generation introduced for 2019
Learn more

Is the BMW X5 reliable?

To determine whether the BMW X5 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the X5. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the X5's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 BMW X5 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 BMW X5 is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2022 X5 and gave it a 7.9 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 X5 is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 BMW X5?

The least-expensive 2022 BMW X5 is the 2022 BMW X5 xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $63,700.

Other versions include:

  • xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) which starts at $63,700
Learn more

What are the different models of BMW X5?

If you're interested in the BMW X5, the next question is, which X5 model is right for you? X5 variants include xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). For a full list of X5 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid Overview

The 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid is offered in the following styles: xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A). The 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid comes with a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. basic warranty, a 4 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 4 yr./ 50000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2022 X5 Plug-in Hybrid 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 X5 Plug-in Hybrid.

Pros

  • Strong performance from available engines
  • Luxurious, comfortable cabin lives up to its price tag
  • Spacious interior and cargo area

Cons

  • Small mirrors and wide roof pillars create blind spots
  • Limited interior storage
  • Wide doorsills inhibit entry and exit

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 X5 Plug-in Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including xDrive45e, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid?

2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A)

The 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $64,695. The average price paid for a new 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is trending $221 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $221 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,474.

The average savings for the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) is 0.3% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 22 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrids are available in my area?

2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid Listings and Inventory

There are currently 15 new 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrids listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $66,345 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2022 BMW X5 X5 Plug-in Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new BMW for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid and all available trim types: xDrive45e. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid?

2022 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid xDrive45e 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric plug-in hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
20 mpg compined MPG,
19 city MPG/22 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG20
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase117.1 in.
Length194.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height68.7 in.
Curb Weight5646 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 BMW X5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out BMW lease specials

