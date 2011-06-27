  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW X5 sDrive35i Features & Specs

More about the 2014 X5
Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$52,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)425.6/604.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.4 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Torque295 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle41.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Driver Assistance Plusyes
M Sportyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
xLineyes
Luxury Seating Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Mocha Interior Design Packageyes
Ivory White Interior Design Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Luxury Lineyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$52,800
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
205 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and wood trim on dashyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
alloy and wood trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
alloy and wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
extended cabin heating/coolingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Bang & Olufsen Sound Systemyes
Multi-Contour Seatsyes
Surround Viewyes
Harman Kardon Surround Sound Systemyes
4-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Rear Manual Side Window Shadesyes
Comfort Rear Seatsyes
Rear-Seat Entertainment Professionalyes
Nappa Leather Dashboardyes
ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistantyes
Concierge Servicesyes
Ceramic Controlsyes
3rd Row Seat + Rear Axle Air Suspensionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$52,800
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room40.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Rear head room38.8 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Roof Rails in Satin Aluminumyes
High-Gloss Roof Railsyes
Aluminum Running Boardsyes
20" M Double-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
20" Y-Spoke Light Alloy Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Space-Saver Spareyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Front track64.7 in.
Length193.2 in.
Curb weight4680 lbs.
Gross weight6070 lbs.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Height69.4 in.
Maximum payload1110 lbs.
Wheel base115.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track65.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Mineral Silver Metallic
  • Dark Graphite Metallic
  • Mineral White Metallic
  • Glacier Silver Metallic
  • Imperial Blue Metallic
  • Sparkling Brown Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Carbon Black Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Space Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Canberra Beige Dakota, leather
  • Black Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White Nappa, premium leather
  • Terra Dakota, leather
  • Black, leatherette
  • Mocha Nappa, premium leather
  • Mocha Dakota, leather
  • Ivory White/Black Dakota, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$52,800
inside mounted spare tireyes
Run flat tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
255/55R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$52,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$52,800
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
