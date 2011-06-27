  1. Home
Used 2014 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

5(82%)4(0%)3(9%)2(0%)1(9%)
4.5
11 reviews
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Beautiful but it's the last US made BMW I'll get

JC Car Enthusiast, 06/23/2017
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I will start by saying that I consider my self a BMW enthusiast. This is my 5th BMW and sadly my first review, were I feel compelled to put out there, what my disappointments have been. I understand that one can be the unlucky bearer of a rare lemon. However the abysmal difference of expiereiences with this, my first US made BMW makes me believe that there could be fundamental quality control differences between plants. Here is what went wrong: loud ringing on the right-rear column (4 visits to repair), transmission box failure (1 visit, but the engine sounds funny, when going up a hill, ever since), cargo door would open on its own (3 visits where I was mostly blamed for "inadvertently hitting the open button", until on the 4th visit, they found that there was in deed an issue), failure of the soft-locking mechanism (this being the worst of all issues, as the doors would open by themselves while the vehicle was being operated!!). I swear this to be true. It took 4 visits as well, where BMW service centers would refuse to fix the problem since they had to "witness" the issue happening. The challenge being that if the episodes would happen at random, the service tecnitians could not drive around the car for days until they actually saw the phenomenon happen. So of course, as a customer, to have to deal with the disbelief of the dealerships, while being forced to drive around when doors can open at any time, is beyond frustrating. I believe that BMW still makes very good product, but I have moved my vote of no confidence in the North Carolina quality control and for the first time in 15 years, I steered off from BMW SUV's.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
A Refined Step up from prior X5s - Legendary BMW

Jon, 08/09/2015
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
17 of 17 people found this review helpful

We replaced a 2007 X5 4.8i with the new 2014 X5 sDrive 35i model year and it is a much improve vehicle. Key areas of improvements for us are: 1) Idrive & Connect Technology - Voice command is incredibly accurate and easy to use. 2) Interior quality & refinement. Seats, instrument cluster and leather dash are higher quality material & overall design. 3) Ride comfort & Handling. You can still feel and have the legendary BMW style handling and road manners, but harshness is all but gone, as compared to 2007 model year. The car feels much lighter and agile than the previous model. 4) LED Headlights are impressive in looks, brightness and visibility while driving at night.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Best X5 Ever

co_gs350, 10/11/2014
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

The new X5 is a delight to drive and is truly beautiful inside. The performance ride and handling are awesome. Test drove the Porsche Cayenne and ML. BMW is hands down the best for me.

Refined and improved

Gahighlander, 05/16/2018
xDrive35i 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Terrific road car. The BMW X5 was significantly improved for 2014 and later models. Evolutionary styling. Great handling and performance with better sound insulation. A little thirsty but versatile with useful storage. Some of the electronic controls take a while to learn and master and could be more intuitive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
WOW WOW WEEEEEE

john drennon, 01/15/2018
sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

It is a premium car if repairs are needed, so proper maintenance is essential. BUT, it is a wonderful automobile. Lot's of extras, a sound system like none other, bells and whistles that have bells and whistles. Plus it is just plain well built. An enjoyable ride. I'm already anticipating my next BMW. It is essential to read the owners manual. Every week I discover some new way to access a feature. This is an amazing vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
