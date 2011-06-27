Used 2014 BMW X5 Consumer Reviews

JC Car Enthusiast , 06/23/2017 sDrive35i 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

18 of 18 people found this review helpful

I will start by saying that I consider my self a BMW enthusiast. This is my 5th BMW and sadly my first review, were I feel compelled to put out there, what my disappointments have been. I understand that one can be the unlucky bearer of a rare lemon. However the abysmal difference of expiereiences with this, my first US made BMW makes me believe that there could be fundamental quality control differences between plants. Here is what went wrong: loud ringing on the right-rear column (4 visits to repair), transmission box failure (1 visit, but the engine sounds funny, when going up a hill, ever since), cargo door would open on its own (3 visits where I was mostly blamed for "inadvertently hitting the open button", until on the 4th visit, they found that there was in deed an issue), failure of the soft-locking mechanism (this being the worst of all issues, as the doors would open by themselves while the vehicle was being operated!!). I swear this to be true. It took 4 visits as well, where BMW service centers would refuse to fix the problem since they had to "witness" the issue happening. The challenge being that if the episodes would happen at random, the service tecnitians could not drive around the car for days until they actually saw the phenomenon happen. So of course, as a customer, to have to deal with the disbelief of the dealerships, while being forced to drive around when doors can open at any time, is beyond frustrating. I believe that BMW still makes very good product, but I have moved my vote of no confidence in the North Carolina quality control and for the first time in 15 years, I steered off from BMW SUV's.