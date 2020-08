Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport for Sale Near Me

Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida

2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged. Equipped with Backup Camera and Navigation System. 4 wheel drive. Ice cold a/c. Premium Sound System. Push to start engine. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALWR2TF6EA378071

Stock: 378071

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020